In his last column, Harry Thetford celebrates his beloved Marine Corps

Editor's note: Before Harry Thetford passed away Oct. 26, he dictated the following column to his son, Harry Thetford Jr., who said his father has joined "many of the veterans he wrote about over the years. He now proudly stands duty at the pearly gates with the Marine Corps detachment there."
Surprising to realize that my grandson was making preparations for the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps, which is Nov. 10.
This shouldn’t have been a surprise as I realized he is a third year Navy ROTC student at Duke University and that he had been making preps for such celebrations the past two years. That took me back to my USMC birthday history of celebrations — which are zero.
Our Parris Island drill instructor strongly recommended we purchase dress blue uniforms. In my day, this widely renowned uniform was purchased by the individual Marine at a cost of approximately $37. The drill instructor stated that we would need these at USMC birthday balls the rest of our lives.
While over 56 years of moves and closet wear has taken a toll, they are in mint condition after not being worn since boot camp.
Marine Corps swords are integral to Marine Corps birthday balls. The swords mameluke handle and strict cake serving protocol is legendary among the Corps. No one was surprised when the sword of retired Gen. F. Lloyd Wilkerson, USMC, was used at a ball in our area.
Wilkerson passed away in early October 2021. His study had the most magnificent display of “sworderie” and I admired this presentation many times. In planning the 2010 Marine Corps ball, it was natural that Wilkerson’s sword would be used in our convention.
He asked me to take and guard the finely crafted sword display well in advance of the convention. After several weeks of travel in my car trunk, the display changed from “sworderie” to a “pile of sworderie memorabilia.” Upon discovery of the pile, first thought was to find some buddies and duct tape to reassemble the masterpiece. However, Wilkerson learned of the destruction and ordered “bring that back home and I’ll get it reassembled immediately.” The mess was reassembled and back at Corey Center the same afternoon.
Another Marine Corps birthday cake cutting sword is owned by 1st Lt. George Orfanedes. This sword has an unusual history. In an unfriendly New England-area family separation, the sword found its way to everyone but Orfanedes. More precisely, it found its way to a south Alabama flea market where decades later it was purchased by someone who recognized its value.
Orfanedes’ engraved name and serial number led the purchaser in Alabama to call Orfanedes, who had settled in Greensboro. He initially suspected a major league scam. Orfanedes asked the suspected scammer “how much do you want for the sword?” He was overcome when the reply came back “zero … it is your sword and I will ship it to you at my expense.”
Orfanedes, who served as treasurer of Carolina Field of Honor, is adjutant and paymaster of the Greensboro chapter of the Marine Corps League.
Orfanedes shared this story at a Marine Corps League birthday celebration earlier this month, where he was cutting the birthday cake with his sword.
As we continue to celebrate the Marine Corps, my grandson’s Duke NROTC battalion is involved with the Raleigh Marine Corps ball that will be held Nov. 14. Locally, the Marine Corps ball will be held Nov. 14 at Embassy Suites in Greensboro.
Harry Thetford will be fondly remembered for his service to others and for his many columns in the News & Record about local veterans. He also wrote “Remembered”, a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who gave their lives during World War II.