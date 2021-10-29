In his last column, Harry Thetford celebrates his beloved Marine Corps

Wilkerson passed away in early October 2021. His study had the most magnificent display of “sworderie” and I admired this presentation many times. In planning the 2010 Marine Corps ball, it was natural that Wilkerson’s sword would be used in our convention.

He asked me to take and guard the finely crafted sword display well in advance of the convention. After several weeks of travel in my car trunk, the display changed from “sworderie” to a “pile of sworderie memorabilia.” Upon discovery of the pile, first thought was to find some buddies and duct tape to reassemble the masterpiece. However, Wilkerson learned of the destruction and ordered “bring that back home and I’ll get it reassembled immediately.” The mess was reassembled and back at Corey Center the same afternoon.

Another Marine Corps birthday cake cutting sword is owned by 1st Lt. George Orfanedes. This sword has an unusual history. In an unfriendly New England-area family separation, the sword found its way to everyone but Orfanedes. More precisely, it found its way to a south Alabama flea market where decades later it was purchased by someone who recognized its value.