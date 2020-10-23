Jane Kimel: Education continues during the pandemic

What will I do today? This is the question many people have been asking themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Back to the computer” is the answer by students who returned home from colleges or schools due to COVID-19.
Out of nine grandchildren, three have completed their work online to graduate from college, high school or complete semesters.
Micah Kimel, the oldest of the trio, returned home last spring from Wheaton College in Illinois to conclude his work online before graduation. He received his college diploma and economics degree in the mail last summer without all the festivities associated with graduation from college. The family had to cancel long-awaited reservations to Wheaton for Micah’s graduation in early May.
Don’t let Micah’s reserve demure fool you. Behind that quiet facade is a thinking, planning, tenacious young man. As long as I can remember, he has been following directions as well as his own initiative building items. His Lincoln Logs exhibits were something to see when he was very young. His ability has gotten him a long way on many school projects.
He was on the swim team in both high school and college. This enabled him to have a structured schedule, high energy level and competitive drive. So, after graduation, he needed something to keep him busy while he waited for his job to begin.
He visited grandpa’s workshop and after conversing with grandpa, decided to embark on a building venture. With information from the internet and ideas and plans of his own, he built unusual birdhouses that quickly sold on Amazon. He then, built cornhole games and sold them to family members. Last of all, he designed a rocking chair that rocked just right when I tried it out. Micah’s dad was the fortunate recipient of the chair on Father’s Day. An interesting, engaging hobby can be developed from this workmanship with his enterprising spirit in play.
He also plays the stock market, which pays off for him from time to time.
Caroline Kimel, Micah’s sister, is in her senior semester at UNC-Chapel Hill. She is a deep, independent thinker with many ingenious ideas of her own.
She prepared for her final, fall semester at Carolina and moved into her dorm. In a few weeks, she was back home doing classwork, tests, projects and papers online. She will complete her work with a major in English and communication after this semester. However, she wants to continue her studies in the spring to obtain another major. She eventually wants to become a lawyer.
This talented young lady is an artist, prolific reader and writer. During the summer, she painted the birdhouses that Micah built with beautiful nature scenes filled with birds, butterflies and flowers. She has painted pictures for others that portray her art proficiency. At the end of Caroline’s senior year of high school, she painted a mural on a hall wall at Southeast Guilford High School for her art class.
Caroline interjected into our conversation that working online is hectic but she doesn’t want to get the virus and for now things are working out for her.
Eli Davis, the youngest of the three and first cousin to Micah and Caroline, finished his senior year of high school online and is presently a student attending N.C. State University. Eli is athletic, hardworking and dependable. He is forthright with an honest answer to any question.
In the process of adjusting to college life, some of the students at State contacted COVID-19 and Eli, along with other students, had to return home for online studies.
Eli says, “Taking courses online is impersonal. You have trouble getting your answers to questions in order to complete assignments. Sometimes the computer has problems that lead to setbacks in getting assignments on time. The socialization of being with friends and classmates is missing.”
Last summer, after Eli received his high school diploma, he assisted his father and others with drilling wells and going on emergency water calls. He gained valuable experience which will assist him with his Agri Business major at State.
My father attended State and played on the baseball team. Eli has three cousins who are also part of the Wolfpack. With Eli’s attendance at State, a family tradition is carried on at the family’s favorite ACC university. Caroline and Micah’s daddy graduated from Carolina, so when the different sports are played the rivalry between the two groups can get very loud.
These three grandchildren have different personalities, goals, gifts and dreams for the future but one cemented aim and ambition to get a good education in order to give back to society in full measure.
Jane Kimel is a retired educator, author and an avid N.C. State fan.
