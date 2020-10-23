Jane Kimel: Education continues during the pandemic

He visited grandpa’s workshop and after conversing with grandpa, decided to embark on a building venture. With information from the internet and ideas and plans of his own, he built unusual birdhouses that quickly sold on Amazon. He then, built cornhole games and sold them to family members. Last of all, he designed a rocking chair that rocked just right when I tried it out. Micah’s dad was the fortunate recipient of the chair on Father’s Day. An interesting, engaging hobby can be developed from this workmanship with his enterprising spirit in play.

He also plays the stock market, which pays off for him from time to time.

Caroline Kimel, Micah’s sister, is in her senior semester at UNC-Chapel Hill. She is a deep, independent thinker with many ingenious ideas of her own.

She prepared for her final, fall semester at Carolina and moved into her dorm. In a few weeks, she was back home doing classwork, tests, projects and papers online. She will complete her work with a major in English and communication after this semester. However, she wants to continue her studies in the spring to obtain another major. She eventually wants to become a lawyer.