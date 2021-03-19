Jane Kimel: Puppy makes time more enjoyable during pandemic

He was so friendly. When I held him, he snuggled up and looked up into my face as if he were saying, “I want to be your forever friend.”

My mind began to wonder about this night being so cold and Rusty missing his mother. He needed to feel secure so if he slept at the foot of the bed for just one night it would be OK. Well, you guessed it, he is still sleeping in the warm, cozy bed at five months.

Training Rusty has been an interesting process. He loves his treats and sometimes hides them just as an older dog would hide his bone. We find the treats everywhere in the house. However, when he sees us eyeing his treasures, he hides them in a different place.

His daily schedule has many added attractions. There are many chewed up socks found scattered around the house as well as shoes missing from the closet. The draft of this story was written fast when Rusty started gnawing on the paper.

Rusty is a Ruby Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, very sweet and loves to sit in a lap. Each morning, he closes those beautiful brown eyes and takes a morning nap after playing with his toys.