Jane Kimel: Puppy makes time more enjoyable during pandemic

A puppy’s kiss can pep you up When days are getting routine. But a wagging tail can bring a smile And make you feel like a queen.
PLEASANT GARDEN — It was a few days before Christmas and I had just finished the dinner dishes when several family members stopped by with an adorable puppy.
I assumed it belonged to our granddaughter, Caroline, but when she was asked if the puppy belonged to her, she simply replied, “No.”
All of a sudden it hit me. This 8-week-old puppy was going to live in our home with Gene and me. It was an early Christmas surprise from our grown children, Susan and Jeff.
Our home had always been filled with the pitter-patter of dog paws and we had missed having a dog around since our beloved Freckles died about two years ago. The days of staying in because of the virus had become pretty routine, but everything was going to be different.
The family asked me to name the puppy. When I looked at the stunning, rich brownish-red color, it reminded me of rust. The little dog with the most innocent, endearing face and sweet kisses soon came accustomed to his name as Rusty. He has the cutest face with a little, black pug nose and two big, bright brown eyes that seem to dance as his tail continually wags. He has two floppy ears with one always plopped backward with that topsy-turvy look.
He was so friendly. When I held him, he snuggled up and looked up into my face as if he were saying, “I want to be your forever friend.”
My mind began to wonder about this night being so cold and Rusty missing his mother. He needed to feel secure so if he slept at the foot of the bed for just one night it would be OK. Well, you guessed it, he is still sleeping in the warm, cozy bed at five months.
Training Rusty has been an interesting process. He loves his treats and sometimes hides them just as an older dog would hide his bone. We find the treats everywhere in the house. However, when he sees us eyeing his treasures, he hides them in a different place.
His daily schedule has many added attractions. There are many chewed up socks found scattered around the house as well as shoes missing from the closet. The draft of this story was written fast when Rusty started gnawing on the paper.
Rusty is a Ruby Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, very sweet and loves to sit in a lap. Each morning, he closes those beautiful brown eyes and takes a morning nap after playing with his toys.
Even though Rusty loves to ride in a car, it is impossible to take him with us all the time. When Gene starts putting his toys in the washer/dryer room, Rusty starts taking them out. It is a battle with the toys until the gate is put up, Rusty is lifted into the room and his unhappy circumstances begin until our return home.
In the mornings when I wash my face, I feel the rug gently being pulled out from under me. Rusty is playing his tug-of-war game.
He has taken well to the leash, but sticks and leaves are always hanging out of his mouth. Rusty does not want to open his mouth and shows his stubborn streak as his lips remain tight while I try to remove the debris. At times he hides his finds in his cheek and chews on them at a later time.
Rusty has won the hearts of the vet and her assistants as he plants kisses on their cheeks when he gets his shots. He does not adhere to the 6-feet social distancing rule due to the pandemic.
He loves to view dogs on television and sits up straight with ears flopped over for listening. The few hairs on the inside of his ears stick straight up.
The days go by fast and are more interesting and exciting with our 13-pound four-legged ball of fur. Rusty is teaching us to slow down and enjoy the moment. It is so hard to imagine a day without Rusty.
He has brought so much love, joy and excitement into our lives during this pandemic. Sometimes a surprise can grow into a blessing that just keeps on growing.