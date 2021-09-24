Katherine Schlosser: Some of the peace you seek may be in your own backyard

If you grow them, accept that they will spread and that you will need to remove the plants you do not want. Pot them up and share them with a friend, cautioning them about their tendency to spread. Those that you leave to grow will make a nice border or specimen plant through the summer, then reward you with pretty flowers on tall stems in August and September.

While deciding just what that little flower was, I happened across a tiny grey feather no more than 2 inches long. I went inside to get my camera, but by the time I got back outside, the feather was gone. It would make nice lining for a birds’ nest, so perhaps that is where it ended up. It appeared to be a primary wing feather of a black-capped chickadee.

My search led me to other interesting things, including the native white wood asters (Eurybia divaricata) that have been blooming for a couple of weeks now. They too have small flowers with white petals. Their bright yellow centers make them look like mini daisies. The flowers float above the dark green foliage like stars over the mountains. They too can spread, but their beauty makes that acceptable — and they are easy to pull up if they get out of hand — another delightful plant to share with friends.