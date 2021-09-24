Katherine Schlosser: Some of the peace you seek may be in your own backyard

He is richest who is content with the least, for contentment is the wealth of nature.
With the world in what seems to be human and environmental chaos, taking time to concentrate on the here and now and our relationship with the world can bring a measure of peace. All that is, is now — we cannot predict what will be tomorrow. We can take solace in the simple things around us.
Attributed to philosophers and kings from Socrates and Plato to William de Britaine, and perhaps of unknowable origin, the wealth of nature in the sentiment above comes in many forms. Though the Tetons, or the rock formations at Arches National Park, or the mists rising above the Blue Ridge mountains all take my breath away, there are lesser things that have equal power to inspire.
Although not one to eschew the comforts of life or the joys of bright, beautiful blossoms, it is the little things I stumble across when outside that bring a sense of awe and wonder.
As precious to me as a dozen roses is the tiny flower I picked up, along with the newspaper, on the slightly damp sidewalk this morning. With six pure white petals surrounding six yellow-tipped anthers, it was about one-half inch across and without leaves or other clues to its identity. I didn’t immediately recognize the flower and wondered how it ended up on my sidewalk, which initiated a quick glance around the yard.
The source was soon discovered in the patch of non-native garlic chives that I have permitted to grow at the corner of the driveway. They have regularly been cut back by the gentleman who helps with the yardwork, and I never complain as they can be aggressive, but a few usually escape and grow to maturity.
They are lovely, emerging in spring with soft blue-green leaves about one-quarter inch wide and 12 or so inches long. Most bend a bit at the middle, giving a floppy yet appealing appearance.
The tiny flower is joined to an umbel of 15 to as many of 40 other flowers, which are described as fragrant. I generally associate the term with something sweet and floral, though these are fragrant with onion. The flowers are held aloft on a stiff stem, 24 inches tall, that grows from the center of the leaves, and there can be many of these stems.
The mild garlic flavor of the leaves works well in sautés, sauces, soups and egg dishes. Add them at the end of cooking to keep them from becoming stringy. You can make a flavored vinegar by steeping the flowers in vinegar for a couple of weeks, then strain them out. Use the flavored vinegar to make a tangy salad dressing or to sprinkle on fresh tomatoes.
Garlic chives do not have bulbs like those found in the grocery store (Allium sativum). You use the leaves just as you would the more common onion-flavored chives (Allium schoenoprasum).
If you grow them, accept that they will spread and that you will need to remove the plants you do not want. Pot them up and share them with a friend, cautioning them about their tendency to spread. Those that you leave to grow will make a nice border or specimen plant through the summer, then reward you with pretty flowers on tall stems in August and September.
While deciding just what that little flower was, I happened across a tiny grey feather no more than 2 inches long. I went inside to get my camera, but by the time I got back outside, the feather was gone. It would make nice lining for a birds’ nest, so perhaps that is where it ended up. It appeared to be a primary wing feather of a black-capped chickadee.
My search led me to other interesting things, including the native white wood asters (Eurybia divaricata) that have been blooming for a couple of weeks now. They too have small flowers with white petals. Their bright yellow centers make them look like mini daisies. The flowers float above the dark green foliage like stars over the mountains. They too can spread, but their beauty makes that acceptable — and they are easy to pull up if they get out of hand — another delightful plant to share with friends.
Another that caught my attention was a native Tall Blue Lettuce plant (Lactuca biennis). It is not a lettuce and is only barely edible as it is too bitter to be agreeable. There is a history of its use for medicinal purposes, mostly a decoction of the root used for pain relief or as a sedative. But there is concern about the safety of the plant, so beware.
Several of the Tall Blue Lettuce plants have appeared in my gardens over the years, always in a different place. Ordinarily I pull them up, but this year I let a couple of them grow. They are in bloom now and stand about 5 feet tall with large leaves somewhat like dandelions. The Carolina blue flowers are reminiscent of chicory, though smaller and with fewer petals. When they go to seed, each has a pappus (a fine hair-like structure like that of dandelions) that helps them to float away to germinate far from the parent. They are not spectacular, but pleasingly attractive at the back of a partly shady border and they attract pollinators.
Also spotted were native geraniums (Geranium caroliniana) with just the edges of the still green leaves turning a bright scarlet, signaling the coming of autumn. Also turning are the dogwoods leaves, though it seems they are late, usually showing a dusky rose tint in the leaves in late July.
Among the debris on the sidewalk from the recent rain and wind were several tiny immature acorns from the willow oak in our front yard. I hope that enough remained in place to mature and drop in the fall. Although the smallest of oak acorns, they are sought by squirrels, turkeys and songbirds.
Tree frogs are singing in the mornings, not as fiercely as in spring and they seem to be closer to the house. Crows have the skies to themselves, their calls echoing somberly as they soar across the yard. Morning sounds are as much a sign of the coming of seasonal change as are the fading leaves.
Successfully in with newspaper in hand and the flower identified, I thought about Edward Abbey, author of “Desert Solitaire” as well as many other books, who sought to “look at and into a juniper tree, a piece of quartz, a vulture, a spider, and see it as it is in itself, devoid of all humanly ascribed qualities ... .” If that can be achieved, we will be nearer a better humanity.
There is much to enjoy in nature even on the bleakest of days. We are a part of something far larger than ourselves, and the ability to look in the face of a flower and see it simply for what it is and not for what it will do for us will bring the contentment we seek.
Katherine Schlosser is a member of plant conservation efforts and loves native plant and herb gardening. She seeks your comments and welcomes questions at kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or 336-855-8022.