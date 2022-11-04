Kathy Schlosser: All around us, there are many sights and sounds of autumn

It’s that time of year when everyone is in a rush to see the leaves changing colors. In that hurry, they may miss the acorns crunching under their feet. Or notice the faded brown, bronze and russet leaves as they skitter along the ground with the breezes. There is more to see.

The year is on the decline, leaving behind the intense heat of summer. It is a time of clear air, cool breezes, a palette of changing colors, sweaters and long walks in forests with canopies opening to the sun. It is a delightful time to be outside without the worries of planting, weeding, harvesting or the dreaded mowing. There is much to see and a gentle slowness to time that allows for contemplating wonders often overlooked.

Blue-winged wasps and yellow-striped carder bees, weary of the distances required to find their fill, forage among now brown-headed mums and fading mountain mints.

Goldfinch eager for seeds are swarming around the brown and orange heads of purple coneflowers. Tufted titmice and Carolina chickadees, both residents year-round, appear in my garden in abundance in autumn when berries are ripe and spiders are spinning their silky, sticky webs.

Fragrant sumac and winged sumac grow here, with deep cranberry-red fruits in fall that draw in dozens of bird species, including the flickers, red-bellied woodpeckers and occasional red-headed woodpeckers who make their homes here.

Lichens in shades of green, lavender, blue, orange, yellow and red are easily spotted on tree trunks, fallen logs, rocks and the forest floor. Yellow fingers or Golden Spindles (Clavulinopsis fusiformis) are unusual fungi that are startling when first seen. They are bright yellow and grow in small clumps that look like fingers growing out of the soil. They are not edible, so don’t try them.

Tree hollows show evidence of cozy homes for critters of all sorts, from birds to raccoons, squirrels and opossums. Bits of grass, leaves, twigs, feathers or seed fluff from milkweeds may be visible at the edges, but don’t put your hands in hollows as snakes also take shelter in them.

Tiny tree frogs are still seen and heard, one even surprising me recently as I found it hopping along on my kitchen floor — with no idea how it entered. As the air conditioning has been turned off and doors opened, I can only assume it sought warmth and found enough room at the bottom of our screened door to squeeze his way in (they weigh only about ¼ ounce). Cute as it could be, I still escorted him back outside, where he quickly disappeared. What a refreshing bit of autumn.

We have lots of beech trees around us, and autumn brings a chance to see more than leaves. As the trees eject their seeds (2 to 4 per pod), the pods litter the ground along with the edible beechnuts. I say edible cautiously: They are indeed edible, though some find them too bitter, others describe them as sweet and nutty. Official sources warn that they contain small amounts of toxins. Be most careful with raw seeds, refraining from eating too many. They did serve as a food source for humans for many years.

The pods are most interesting, as they are small, round and covered with spiky, Velcro-like spurs. Once in a grassy area, they can be hard to rake up as they stick to anything they find. However, if you are persistent and patient, a small bowl of them makes an interesting addition to an autumn table — not for eating, just admiring the wonders of nature.

Traveling just a little further west, more of autumn is easily found from any section of the Blue Ridge Parkway. In the Craggy Gardens area are a number of older hawthorn trees. They are displaying their valued twisted shapes, often thickly covered with lichens — all exposed after the fall of leaves.

Not too far away, the beautiful indigo blue Appalachian gentians can be found, an imperiled species offered protection by the National Park Service. Small eastern asters bloom nearly everywhere you look, even little ones at the base of large trees.

Golden yellow Solidagos also bloom abundantly, making a pretty backdrop for the blue and white asters and the shaggy white plumes of devil’s darning needles, Clematis virginiana.

Most of the yellow buckeyes have lost their leaves (they drop early) but a few seed pods still hang on the trees. The buckeyes have one to three seeds per pod. My small red buckeye had a pod with three seeds this year. This species is a mature tree at about 12 feet tall, with pretty red flowers in early spring. In Ohio they make a chocolate candy topped with a caramel or peanut butter top that mimics real buckeyes. True buckeyes are not edible.

Even the Queen Anne’s Lace, non-native invader though it is, has an attractive autumn face. As the flowers begin to decline, they start to turn upward and inward, enclosing the dying flowers as they produce seeds — copious seeds. Still, they are attractive both in bloom and as dried seedheads. If you bring them in for a dried arrangement, be careful where seeds fall and dispose of the arrangement with care.

Wherever you go, whether a local trail, your own backyard, the coast or the mountains, there is so much more to see than the beautiful fall color of the trees. It is incredibly relaxing to spend some time watching for the little things.