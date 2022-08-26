Kathy Schlosser: Tips to prepare for planting season

Twenty years ago, or more, newspapers, magazines and horticultural groups were full of talk and studies on xeriscaping, a term new to many describing gardening without using more water than necessary. Those objecting saw brown grass, prickly pear cactus and the end of the world.

Now xeriscaping has appeared again, this time in answer to our changing climate which is bringing near catastrophic drought to many areas and our usual slow response to taking the steps necessary to decrease our carbon emissions.

I admit right up front that I am guilty of failing to consistently stick to my personal pledges of eliminating plastic, reducing water and fuel use, and buying local — and herewith make one more pledge to do better.

Being a generally optimistic person, I still hope that younger generations will find a way to clean up the mess we leave, but don’t want too much of it to be my fault.

In the meantime, I have a few suggestions for gardening in the face of possible continuing water problems. The obvious you already know; if you must, water in the evening with soaker hoses instead of sprinklers, reduce the size of your lawn, plant drought tolerant plants native to your area, and pay attention to sun/shade requirements.

As my primary purpose here is to promote the use of native plants in our gardens, I can also offer some gardening suggestions in preparation for drier times.

It is not necessary to depend heavily on plants for charm and appeal. Pathways through your garden, trellises or pergolas to hold plants and direct views, and sculptures to add focal points don’t require water or fertilizer. Sitting areas placed strategically, posts for birdfeeders, tree stumps to hold a water bowl for birds, or even antique garden tools, can all make your garden a welcoming spot for visitors without putting a strain on water resources.

Stones acquired locally or salvaged old bricks can be stacked to make small walls to serve as a backdrop for your plantings. As a bonus, they can be placed to protect tender perennials from winter winds, they retain water under them, and they add a little shade for plants in a sunny spot.

Grasses

Ordinary grasses need an inch of rain every week in addition to fertilizer and regular mowing. There are native alternatives that aren’t quite so heavy maintenance. They may require a little adjustment to your idea of an ideal lawn, but consider giving them a try.

For a partly shady area, try Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica), Plantain leaf sedge (Carex plantaginea) or Curly sedge (Carex rosea). They are clumping grasses that will grow to about 6-12 inches tall, falling over slightly to create a wave-like effect. You can mow them, but they look best left to their own — a bonus for the climate. They will spread a bit via rhizomes, but not enough to be a concern. You can periodically dig a clump, divide it, and extend your natural lawn. Once established, they do well in moist to dry soil and do not need a lot of attention.

For those a little more adventurous, Indiangrass (Sorghastrum nutans) grows between 3 to 8 feet tall with wide blue-green blades and large soft gold seed heads. They are clump-forming and will spread.

Switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) is another clump former that usually grows to about 3 feet tall but can reach up to 6 feet. The narrow blades gracefully curve over so they do not often reach that upper range. Place them as a focal point much as you might do with a shrub. Their golden color remains into winter. New growth emerges in spring, so cut the old growth back when you see little green blades emerging.

Once you have your lawn naturalized as much as you can, add color with native flowering plants. By selecting plants that are native to our area, you will find that they readily adapt to your garden and require less water than other ornamentals once established.

Native flowering shrubs and plants

If you are interested in flowering native shrubs, try Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica) a deciduous shrub growing to as much as 8 feet tall, though most often less. In spring, 4-inch-long bottle-brush like spikes of fragrant white flowers bloom on arching stems.

Another is New Jersey Tea ( Ceanothus americanus) named for its use as a tea substitute. It reaches an average of 4 feet tall with clusters of small white flowers at the ends of branches. Both are showy and trouble free.

We have many flowering plants available in North Carolina readily available in nurseries. For those you cannot locate, seed is available at many online nurseries. It is always a good idea to ask for native plants, as owners want to provide what customers seek.

Butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa) are a brilliant orange in bloom, low growing so they work well as a border plant, and they are a host plant for Monarch butterflies and Queens, as well as forage for other butterflies and native bees.

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) grows 18-24 inches tall with 2–3-inch yellow sunflower-like flowers with dark centers. It is perennial; I have some in my yard that have been doing well after at least 15 years, much due to self-seeding. They are reliable, cheerful and no-maintenance.

Wild Quinine (Parthenium integrifolium) may be a bit of a challenge to find, so I recommend finding seeds online. Mine reaches about 3 feet tall with dense clusters of small white flowers that remind me of the blossoms of pussy toes (Antennaria plantaginifolia). They bloom through much of the summer and are pest-free perennials that form clumps and spread slowly.

Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) is a tough perennial plant growing to 3 feet tall with lots of big pink-purple petals topped with an orangey mounded disk. They are loved by butterflies and if you leave the seed heads, you will have lots of Goldfinches in autumn. These plants can tolerate dry spells but if in full sun, they may need a little boost of water on very hot days.

American beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) is a shrub-like plant most often reaching 3 to 5 feet tall with long arching branches. In the axils of the yellow-green leaves (the color of French chartreuse), small pink flowers grow in bunches, evolving into tight clusters of pale purple berries in fall. The fruits persist after the leaves have fallen, remaining through the winter or until birds have eaten them. They can also be used to make jelly with a flavor reminiscent of elderberry, and I have heard claims that crushed leaves repel mosquitoes.

Late blue aster (Symphyotrichum patens) blooms in the fall with a lovely purple flower with yellowish center. They are about 3 feet tall and spread slowly, making a stunning display as the trees turn color.

Carolina lilies (Lilium michauxii), our state wildflower, are 18 to 24 inches tall with whorled leaves and nodding tubular flowers in orange and yellow. The petals recurve, turning under a bit and exposing their long russet anthers that extend beyond the flower to attract bees and butterflies. It is a gorgeous plant that is across most of the state, so if you have tried Turk’s Cap lilies with less than desirable results, give Carolina lilies a try.

Fall is a great time to plant, as it gives the plants time to acclimate to your garden before the force of winter arrives. Native plants from seed sometimes need a full year before blooming, others will bloom the first season. Planting instructions that come with most seeds provide guidance for starting them.

We are facing weather changes that will continue to have an impact on us, but it doesn’t mean we have to do without beautiful gardens. A little imagination, a little study of what surrounds us naturally, and some experimenting with our ideas of beauty will give us refreshed gardens with a social conscience.