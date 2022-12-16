Kathy Schlosser: Winter isn't dreary if you look for the color in your own yard

The year has said goodbye to the flowers of summer and autumn, and the sky more often turns pearl gray. Some mourn the loss of the vibrancy and joy of more colorful days, while I cheer on the crisp, fresh air and woodsy fragrance of winter.

Wandering around the garden this morning, I searched for what nature decided was appropriate for this time of year. It took just a few minutes to return to the house with almost a dozen photos featuring winter shades of red.

It may require adjusting your expectations to find such treasures, but they are waiting for you to notice them. The first I saw were the mahogany buds on one of my Pinxter azaleas (Rhododendron periclymenoides). Native across most of our state, it grows from New Hampshire to Alabama, with delicate pink flowers in early spring. One in my front yard remains about 3 feet tall, while one in the back, exposed to a bit more sun, is every bit as much as 10 feet tall.

A sweet gum sapling (Liquidambar styraciflua), only about 15 inches tall, next caught my eye with its bright scarlet leaves. We once had a large sweet gum in the front yard that was too close to the house. Sadly, we had it taken down to protect the house, and it has been paying us back for the past six or seven years by continuing to push up saplings.

Likely, the sweet gum is hoping I will miss them, noticing them only when too big for me to cut down. It isn’t that I don’t like the trees, they are really quite lovely with a gorgeous, rounded crown and nice autumn leaves in bright shades of red, yellow, mauve and orange. I would have kept it had its roots not already pushed up part of our sidewalk.

Though not native, pansies, the darlings of winter plantings, evolved in the 1800s with the assistance of a London gardener. By breeding three Viola species, including V. tricolor, which is the naturalized violet we know as Johnny-Jump-Up, large-flowered pansies came about. By the mid- to late-1800s, America had fallen in love with them and nurseries still offer them every year. I can’t imagine a winter without a pansy greeting me with its happy face regardless of the weather. I have them in yellow, blue, magenta and white.

I also noticed red in the winter leaves of Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis), but I never thought about it until it appeared in my camera frame. The red flowers faded in early summer, but the leaves persist through heat and drought, turning a cheerful soft magenta as the weather turns cold and they wait for spring.

There are many more plants that hold onto leaves in red, russet, crimson and currant. Some are around long into cold weather, others fall quickly. It is worth spending a few minutes, even in your own yard, to see what colors you find.

Berries should not be overlooked, for without them many birds and animals would suffer from hunger. Our most visible bright red berries are on stems of Winterberry (Ilex verticilata), Possumhaw (Ilex decidua), Mountain holly (Ilex montana — yes, it grows in Guilford County — and American holly (Ilex opaca). There are other holly species in the coastal plain or mountains and still others here but with black or deep blue berries — all helpful for birds and other creatures, but in muted colors.

You may recall from an earlier column the caution that women should pay particular attention to “bringing in the holly” over the holidays. Long ago it was commonly accepted that if holly was brought into the house first, it would be the man who ruled the house for the year. If ivy was brought in first, it was the woman who would rule the home for the next 12 months. So, women, get busy!

A popular viburnam is American Cranberry Bush (Viburnum opulus var. americanum). This one grows quite well here but is native in more northern states. Virginia is about as far south as it is known to grow naturally. This was one of the prettiest visions in my winter yard before it succumbed to drought several years ago. Free of its leaves but full of bright red cardinals seeking the scarlet berries that persist late into the season, it was a merry sight indeed.

Though I had always heard that viburnum berries were not edible, I have read that they have a history of use in making jam and can be eaten raw — in small quantities. Most berries of viburnum species contain a degree of toxicity, so my advice is to leave the berries for the birds. You will gain more enjoyment from watching the cardinals than from a questionably safe jam. They also have very pretty white, lacy flowers in spring.

Winter also brings to my mind the red fox, exquisite creatures that roam around our area. They are small, with a red back and white bellies, black feet and ears, and a bushy red and black tail with a white tip. Their brown, green or yellow eyes gaze with the same look as dogs, making them appear shy and friendly. They are wild animals, however, and need to be watched with great care. They may be in your neighborhood, but don’t be fooled by their beauty. They can attack but most likely will be eager to get away from you.

From my Swedish background, I developed a fondness for red foxes. Many Swedish illustrations, even on Christmas cards, feature a red fox. Some images place them in their den under a tree, running through the snow or chatting with a Tomte (a character vaguely similar to a Santa). The Swedes consider red foxes clever and resourceful animals and also believed, many years ago, that they were responsible for the existence of the northern lights.

Aesop tells the story of a red fox in his famed fable, The Fox and The Grapes. A fox tries his best to reach grapes on a vine, eventually giving up. He saves face by declaring that the grapes were probably sour anyway. Since Aesop’s time, around 600 BCE, we understand the term “sour grapes” to signify the disparaging of something we want but cannot have.

Despite frequent cries of the dreary and dark nature of winter, color and excitement thrive in our gardens year-round. It opens our eyes to new ways of looking at our surroundings and instills in us an appreciation of the exquisite beauty of each of our seasons.