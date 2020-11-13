Keeley Park updates – including a giant playground – are almost ready

GREENSBORO — Brace yourselves, Greensboro. You’re about to get a favorite new spot.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is putting the finishing touches on Up in the AIR (Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation), the city’s first fully accessible playground. Pair it with the other upgrades opening soon at Keeley Park, and this northeast Greensboro regional park could become a favorite outdoor retreat.

This second phase of Keeley Park development at 4110 Keeley Road in McLeansville is one of the many improvements Parks and Recreation has been working on in 2020.

Up in the AIR

Construction crews recently poured the final slabs of the squishy, colorful surface of Up in the AIR. There are still swings and zip lines that need to be installed, and landscaping to finish.

But it’s already clear: this is going to be a spectacular playground.

Up in the AIR will be among the largest playgrounds in Greensboro and the largest accessible playground in this part of North Carolina. It has six slides, five spinning elements, three zip lines, cargo nets and plenty of places to climb.