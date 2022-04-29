Library celebrates El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Public Library will celebrate El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 30 at Central Library.

Presented as a streetfest, the event includes story times, music, dancing, art activities, Mexican food, Salvadoran food and more at the library at 219 N. Church St. The section of Church Street between Central Library and the Children’s Museum will be closed to traffic during the festivities.

Performers include popular favorites from previous years: Criss Cross Mangosauce, Ballet Folklórico and Los Viejitos. New groups performing this year include Los Chinelos, demonstrating a traditional dance which is popular in the Mexican state of Morelos, and Flamenco from Spain.

Students from Guilford Elementary School will present a parade of nations.

Three popular food trucks will be returning with Catering Coyuca serving Mexican food, So Good Pupusas featuring Salvadorian food and an ice cream truck.

Founded by children’s author Pat Mora, Día is an enhancement of an international holiday, Children’s Day, which began in 1925. In 1996, Mora proposed linking the celebration of childhood with literacy and founded El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros. After 25 years, Dia has become a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds.