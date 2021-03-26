Local mom launches the #DisabilityVisibilityChallenge

“Disabled people have a right to be seen and heard in society,” McKinzie said. “They should be shown empathy, loved, supported, understood, appreciated, have equity, respected and protected. They should feel proud of who they are and celebrated!”

She challenges people to post a photo of a loved one — with their permission — and challenge another person to do the same by tagging them in the post.

“Many people who have a disability in the family aren’t ready to share yet, but even if they don’t share, maybe they will reach out,” McKinzie said.

McKinzie said she always took Nandi with her when she went out, but it took a while for her to use the term “disabled.” She said she understands that people who are in a similar situation need to handle it in their own way.

Because not all disabilities are visible, McKinzie said she expects the challenge will help show a variety of disabilities and special needs people live with daily. She also hopes the challenge will encourage others not to judge anyone with disabilities.