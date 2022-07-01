 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Military park to host Independence Day event

  • 0

The National Park Service is hosting an Independence Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2-3 at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro. Park rangers, volunteers and historians will be offering a variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations that connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse which led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing United States independence from Britain in 1783.

On Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 and 3 p.m. author and former Guilford Courthouse park ranger Scott Culclasure will offer guided tours of the battlefield. Also, reenactors representing the Guilford Militia will be providing living history and historic weapon demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6.

On Sunday, the Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will conduct a special Independence Day-themed performance at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center.

Attendees are encouraged wear red, white, blue or green.

The park grounds will be accessible July 4 but the Visitor Center will be closed.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or www.nps.gov/guco. Event information will be posted as it becomes available. Also, visit www.nps.gov/people/nathanael-greene.htm.

