N.C. A&T research team investigates possible pathways of coronavirus exposure among livestock

As the virus raged through the spring and summer, Minor was intrigued by news reports of animals testing positive for COVID-19: a tiger in the Bronx, a dog in Hong Kong and another in Chapel Hill, and several domestic cats. One commonality in these cases, she noticed, was that all the animals had been in proximity to people who also had tested positive. The virus itself is thought to be of animal origin and is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

In addition to this anecdotal evidence, Minor said, there’s scientific evidence as well: Recent studies have shown that the virus uses angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2, receptors in respiratory, cardiovascular, intestinal and nervous-system cells to infect humans and some animals, including pigs. Then, there’s precedent: Two previous epidemic-causing coronaviruses — Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, which became known in 2012; and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, first identified in 2003 — both were detected in agricultural animals.

“I overlaid a map of the less-populated hot-spot counties in North Carolina, where cases of the virus were doubling every two or three days last fall, with a map of the counties significantly involved in pig, poultry and cattle production. They matched,” she said.