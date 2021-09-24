N.C. A&T students promote awareness about environmental sustainability through service

GREENSBORO — A group of students at N.C. A&T are inviting volunteers to join them Sunday in cleaning up trash at Bingham Park.

The students have established an N.C. A&T chapter of a larger group named Waves of Change HBCU, Inc. The national group’s membership is comprised of students attending historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

Waves of Change HBCU is “dedicated to promoting and educating the Black community about environmental sustainability,” according to a news release shared by the N.C. A&T chapter.

Cleaning up shared spaces like parks is one of the ways students are serving their communities. For those interested in helping with Sunday’s park cleanup, the group encourages volunteers to register in advance.

“We believe this event is a great way to get the Black community involved with environmental issues in the surrounding areas,” according to the N.C. A&T chapter’s public relations directors, Cy’Heim McRae and Asha Taitt.

Bingham Park is 11.9 acres with a multipurpose concrete court, small picnic shelter and a practice softball field, according to the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.