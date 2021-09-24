 Skip to main content
N.C. A&T students promote awareness about environmental sustainability through service
N.C. A&T students promote awareness about environmental sustainability through service

Claudia Duverglas, a sophomore at N.C. A&T, is president of the university’s chapter of Waves of Change HBCU, Inc. For more information about the group and how to join, email members at wavesofchangencat@gmail.com.

GREENSBORO — A group of students at N.C. A&T are inviting volunteers to join them Sunday in cleaning up trash at Bingham Park.

The students have established an N.C. A&T chapter of a larger group named Waves of Change HBCU, Inc. The national group’s membership is comprised of students attending historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

Waves of Change HBCU is “dedicated to promoting and educating the Black community about environmental sustainability,” according to a news release shared by the N.C. A&T chapter.

Cleaning up shared spaces like parks is one of the ways students are serving their communities. For those interested in helping with Sunday’s park cleanup, the group encourages volunteers to register in advance.

“We believe this event is a great way to get the Black community involved with environmental issues in the surrounding areas,” according to the N.C. A&T chapter’s public relations directors, Cy’Heim McRae and Asha Taitt.

Bingham Park is 11.9 acres with a multipurpose concrete court, small picnic shelter and a practice softball field, according to the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

Cleanup at the park, located at 500 Bingham St., will begin 11 a.m. Sunday.

“This day will be filled with fun, service and community,” the news release said. “Students who participate will be able to earn community service hours. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.”

For more information about the group and how to join, email members at wavesofchangencat@gmail.com.

Want to go?

What: Bingham Park Trash Pickup

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bingham Park, 500 Bingham St., Greensboro

RSVP: Volunteers are asked to register by going to Waves Of Change HBCU's Instagram page (@wavesofchangehbcu) and clicking the link in the bio, which will show a menu that includes a tab that says "NCAT Trash Pickup Volunteer Sign Up Link."

