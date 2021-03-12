Namesakes carry special remembrance of those lost in World War II

It was much more than post-war due diligence that birthed the Edmund Selig Pearl Field House on the campus of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley).
This 1950 edifice was unique in that it was built around a Memorial Room which features the school’s Roll of Honor. This hallowed plaque lists 99 former students who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.
More unique than the brick and mortar involved has been the manner in which some Roll of Honor families have further perpetuated the memory of their fallen hero.
For example, at least nine Gold Star nephews were named in memory of their fallen uncle — whom they never knew.
Alphabetically, John Edward Albright is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 1st Lt. John Moore Albright. First Lt. Albright was killed in 1944 while attacking enemy fortresses along the infamous Maginot Line during the Battle of the Bulge. He was posthumously awarded a Silver Star for his gallantry.
Dr. John Miller Benbow is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, Capt. John Wesley Long Benbow, who was killed in 1945 when his P-51 was shot down over Japan. Capt. Benbow himself was a namesake of his famous grandfather, Dr. Wesley Long.
The Rev. Henry “Hank” Brooks is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, Ensign Henry Iverson Brooks Jr., a Navy pilot who was killed on a training mission in 1944. Ensign Brooks was one of five children under 10 when his father died.
Gaston Ward Callum was the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, Capt. Gaston Ward Callum, a P-47 pilot who was killed when his fighter plane crashed in Austria. Capt. Callum flew over 100 combat missions — his personal decorations included the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous Air Medals.
Charles Purnell “Pell” Kennedy is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 2nd Lt. Charles Purnell “Pink” Kennedy, a B-24 navigator who was killed when his bomber crash-landed after being hit by enemy fighters. Second Lt. Kennedy and his brother, Sol, were both posted in Italy, but did not have time to visit as Kennedy was killed on his first combat mission.
Guy Thomas Grundman is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 1st Lt. Guy Julian Thomas Jr., a P-38 fighter pilot who died from wounds after his aircraft was shot down in December 1944 over Innsbruck, Austria. Thomas died after three weeks of combat missions — and seven months after his younger brother was killed.
Joseph Thomas Grundman is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 2nd Lt. Joseph Sigmund Thomas, a B-24 navigator who was killed when his bomber was shot down in May 1944. Like his older brother, 2nd Lt. Thomas was killed after three weeks of combat missions. Greensboro’s Disabled American Veterans Post #20 was named in memory of the two Thomas brothers.
Although he wasn’t named in memory of his Thomas uncles, Greensboro accountant Neil Lewis is a Gold Star nephew. He recalls his grandparents were actively involved and supported the DAV named in memory of their sons.
Dr. Vernon Lloyd Tesh is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, Pvt. Vernon Lloyd Tesh, who was killed in combat during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. Of Pvt.Tesh’s four brothers, two served in the Army and two were Marines. Their only sister married a sailor.
Peter Stafford Webb is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 1st Lt. Stafford Wilbur Webb, a B-17 pilot killed when his bomber, “Greensboro Girl,” was shot down during Blitz Week in 1943. The B-17 was named in honor of the GSHS girl he married. He was killed just one day short of their first wedding anniversary.
Craig Siler became a namesake by less conventional means. Prior to marrying Siler’s father, Craig Siler’s mother was the widow of 1st Lt. Guy Julian Thomas Jr. Their wedding was at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Ala. Per Siler, “My parents didn’t tell and I didn’t ask, but given the admiration both my mom and dad had for Guy Thomas, there’s no doubt in my mind as to where my name originated.”
While not one of these Gold Star nephews had the honor of meeting their namesake, each of the ones I’ve talked with wear their name with patriotic pride and humility.
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of “Remembered,” a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who died in World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail or 336-707-8922.