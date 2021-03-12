Namesakes carry special remembrance of those lost in World War II

Dr. Vernon Lloyd Tesh is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, Pvt. Vernon Lloyd Tesh, who was killed in combat during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. Of Pvt.Tesh’s four brothers, two served in the Army and two were Marines. Their only sister married a sailor.

Peter Stafford Webb is the Gold Star namesake nephew of his uncle, 1st Lt. Stafford Wilbur Webb, a B-17 pilot killed when his bomber, “Greensboro Girl,” was shot down during Blitz Week in 1943. The B-17 was named in honor of the GSHS girl he married. He was killed just one day short of their first wedding anniversary.

Craig Siler became a namesake by less conventional means. Prior to marrying Siler’s father, Craig Siler’s mother was the widow of 1st Lt. Guy Julian Thomas Jr. Their wedding was at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Ala. Per Siler, “My parents didn’t tell and I didn’t ask, but given the admiration both my mom and dad had for Guy Thomas, there’s no doubt in my mind as to where my name originated.”

While not one of these Gold Star nephews had the honor of meeting their namesake, each of the ones I’ve talked with wear their name with patriotic pride and humility.

Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of “Remembered,” a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who died in World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail or 336-707-8922.