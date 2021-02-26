Nancy Jo Smith: Memories of Pleasant Garden's early shopping centers

PLEASANT GARDEN — In 1947, Pleasant Garden had three grocery stores, all within a block. The largest and most modern was Cheek’s Superette — the anchor store in the shopping center constructed by J. Frank Ross.

A soda shop, appliance store, furniture store and beauty shop were the other businesses. The soda shop became first Ila Burris’s Variety Store, then the first location of PG Drugs. Cheek’s Superette expanded first to take in Hunt’s Furniture, and eventually the rest of the businesses. Today, Patterson’s Carpet uses the entire center.

The former Cheek’s, located across the Neeley Road intersection, was once the Pleasant Garden Company Store. It became Willard’s. While I am not sure of the owner’s name, William Oscar Willard was a resident in the 1940s. Perhaps there is a reader who can correct or confirm. It was located in the lot that is Huff’s gas station.

After being destroyed by fire in 1941, Tucker’s Store soon reopened in a building that also housed a gas station and garage. This building was razed in order to build a Subway seven years ago.