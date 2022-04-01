Nonprofit spotlight: Beautiful Butterflies

More than 5 million people around the world have some form of lupus and approximately 53,000 people in North Carolina have this autoimmune disease. In 2003, Keva Brooks Napper was diagnosed with lupus and was startled by the lack of understanding and information about it.

In 2011, Napper had a luncheon to educate the public about lupus and founded Beautiful Butterflies to provide support, education and services to those affected by lupus and other invisible diseases.

Napper said that women of color, including African Americans, are more likely to develop lupus compared with Caucasian women. In addition, people who have a family member with lupus or another autoimmune disease may be at a higher risk for this disease.

While no one understands yet what causes lupus, scientists believe that it may come from a combination of factors including hormone imbalance, genetic disposition and perhaps environmental factors that include stress and viruses.

Beautiful Butterflies supports individuals with lupus (and their families, friends and caregivers) with education about the disease and support.

Britton Beasley, board member and longtime supporter for Beautiful Butterflies, said that the most important contribution of this nonprofit is how effectively it provides the community with knowledge and information about this invisible disease.

“Being informed is key when you’re learning how to battle something you never had with people who are (also) fighting and are experiencing what you are experiencing,” Beasley said.

Joanna Westbrook has been involved in this organization since 2012 when her daughter was diagnosed with lupus and her family needed to have a support system to help navigate through the process. She said the organization partners with doctors and specialists who are fighting against this disease and find a cure.

“Beautiful Butterflies provides lupus thrivers and caregivers with information and insight on how this disease affects them and others,” Westbrook said.

Beasley said that Beautiful Butterflies Inc. is the first independent lupus foundation to hold a 5K walk/run and awareness luncheon to highlight invisible illnesses affecting local residents. These activities significantly promote the mission to provide support, services and education to those affected and their families.

“I have met lupus thrivers who are so happy and relieved to know an organization like Beautiful Butterflies exists where they can simply connect with others who have similar experiences and learn about resources,” Beasley said.

For a total of 18 years, Beasley said, Keva Brooks Napper has been thriving through lupus and desires to see others battling any type of invisible illness do the same. She often says, “I can’t eradicate illness but I can help eradicate the pain of it,” and shapes her endeavors with this in mind.

