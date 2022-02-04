Nonprofit Spotlight: Family Support Network of Central Carolina

In 1989, a coalition of parents, medical professionals and staff from the community serving children with special needs formed Family Support Network of Central Carolina.
The group, FSNCC, strives to provide support, education and caring connections to those who have a child with special needs or who have experienced a stay in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).
After DaKishia Reid’s child had a stroke, she did not know where to start to navigate the future for her child. FSNCC provided the support they needed during an especially difficult time in their lives.
“FSNCC was the extra help we didn’t know we needed,” Reid said, crediting the Black Parents Support Group, the Cerebral Palsy Support Group and the Stepping Stones parent course that helped review a plan for raising a child with a disability with loving boundaries. “FSNCC has our back.”
Reid expressed high praise and deep gratitude for the group.
Carter Davenport, chair of the group’s board, understands on a personal level.
“As a parent of two children with special needs, it’s become my personal goal to make the parenting journey less challenging for families to navigate the current system,” Davenport said. “FSNCC provides an array of support services that helps parents of children with special needs navigate an initially overwhelming hodge-podge of government and nonprofit services.”
In addition to providing free referral assistance to a variety of local and state resources, the nonprofit also provides a number of programs for families. For instance, SIBSHOP helps siblings from kindergarten though sixth grade take on their role as a brother or sister of a sibling with a disability or special health care need.
Various support groups provide much needed understanding from other families experiencing similar challenges. In addition, FSNCC trains parent mentors who are available for working with families with a special needs child.
“I regularly participate in the FSNCC Dad’s Group which is an excellent outlet to discuss similar problems with other dads in similar situations,” Davenport said. “It’s always encouraging to know you aren’t alone and to hear stories of other dads that you can relate to.”
Nancy Micca, executive director of FSNCC, praised the wisdom and empathy the staff brings to their mission.
“Our frontline staff has each either had a personal NICU journey, or has a child with a disability, so they come equipped with a deep understanding of the grief and emotional challenges that families face,” Micca said.
Reid said that knowing her family is not alone has been invaluable.
“There are so many ways to love and celebrate our children, and I believe that FSNCC is continually evolving to meet that need,” Reid said.
All services of FSNCC are provided at no cost and available without regard for race, ethnicity, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation or physical or mental abilities.
Ashley Collier, an active board member for many years, said she hopes the community will continue to support the nonprofit’s efforts to help “children survive and families thrive.”
Davenport echoed that sentiment:
“Together, I believe we can make the future better and healthier for families with children with special needs.”
