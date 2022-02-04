Nonprofit Spotlight: Family Support Network of Central Carolina

In 1989, a coalition of parents, medical professionals and staff from the community serving children with special needs formed Family Support Network of Central Carolina.

The group, FSNCC, strives to provide support, education and caring connections to those who have a child with special needs or who have experienced a stay in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

After DaKishia Reid’s child had a stroke, she did not know where to start to navigate the future for her child. FSNCC provided the support they needed during an especially difficult time in their lives.

“FSNCC was the extra help we didn’t know we needed,” Reid said, crediting the Black Parents Support Group, the Cerebral Palsy Support Group and the Stepping Stones parent course that helped review a plan for raising a child with a disability with loving boundaries. “FSNCC has our back.”

Reid expressed high praise and deep gratitude for the group.

Carter Davenport, chair of the group’s board, understands on a personal level.