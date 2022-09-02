Nonprofit Spotlight: Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

Since 1970, Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency (PHSSCA) has served North Carolina communities by providing outreach, education, screening and case management for people with high-risk health problems.

Kathy Norcott, executive director of the agency, described it as a community-based minority health agency that has been providing services to individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease for more than 50 years.

Sickle cell disease can be very painful and can have a tremendous impact on a person’s ability to work or go to school. Serious health problems such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke are associated with this disease.

Sickle cell is an inherited hemoglobin condition that affects the red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. If a person’s red blood cells contain sickle hemoglobin, the distribution of oxygen can be compromised and lead to damage to vital organs and pain for the individual.

PHSSCA provides education, counseling, case management, care coordination and support services to clients and families affected by sickle cell disease. It also provides care coordination for women ages 15-44 and their children and case management and support to fathers.

Leonard Deshields calls the agency “home.” Deshields began as a client and now relies on them for resources, updates on the latest research and overall support.

“This agency communicates very well with their stakeholders. The staff is very knowledgeable, they have empathy, they support your privacy and they listen well,” Deshields said.

For more than 30 years, Cheresse Davenport has relied on the support of the agency as both of her children have been in need of services.

“During the most difficult time of my life, losing my daughter, this agency was not an agency to me, they were more like my family,” she said. “I will never ever forget how they were there for me and the love that they have for my children.”

Geovanni Hood said PHSSCA has made a positive difference to in his daily life and has helped him with the complexities of insurance. Hood said that the staff and case management has been a major blessing to him and to his family.

“They came to visit me in the hospital and visited when I was released and provided gifts to my daughters for Christmas,” Hood said.

Hood said he also appreciates the camp for young people with sickle cell that offers lifestyle advice while providing recreational activities. The camp provides a safe and healthy environment with on-call nurses and treatment so that people with sickle cell disease can receive immediate care if needed and also have a special place that meets their specific needs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the only therapy approved by the FDA that may be able to cure sickle cell disease is a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. However, bone marrow or stem cell transplants can have serious side effects.

“While there is no universal cure for sickle cell disease, there is ongoing research with many new treatments available with transplants and gene therapy available as cures for some with the disease,” Norcott said.

Norcott points out that it is often referred to as a Black man’s disease and that this is simply not true. Norcott said the disease can affect individuals with Mediterranean ancestry as well those from other areas. Additionally, the sickle cell trait, Norcott points out, is a carrier condition and does not always present any symptoms or health concerns. However, if two people are carriers, and they both have the sickle cell trait, there is a 25% chance that a couple could have a child with sickle cell disease.

Hood said that the case management and staff at the Sickle Cell Agency is really amazing: “You can tell that they really care about your health and well-being.”