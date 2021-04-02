Nonprofit spotlight shines on Crossroads: Pathways to Success, Inc.

The mission of Crossroads: Pathways to Success, Inc. is to develop young adults into productive leaders and college-ready students by using academic and empowerment tools — and genuine mentoring.
For the past 12 years, co-directors Gerard Truesdale and Arturo Mckie have helped more than 100 students get to college or a job after high school and have kept in contact with each one of them.
“Our main goal right now is trying to put an emphasis on being the best online Zoom mentorship program that we can be,” Truesdale said. As such, Crossroads has provided innovative speakers, a unique communication system through social media, and a new online portal for parents to chime in on how they feel about the program.
Crossroads holds workshops twice a month via Zoom.
Crossroads helps young men plan a path toward a desired career. The strategy focuses on teaching in eight areas to position young people for success. Areas for exploration include: developing your career objectives; interview skills; impression management; resume development; community service; life skills; drug prevention; and personal and professional etiquette.
Crossroads believes that students should have the opportunity to begin a successful career path through advanced education, identification of career options and a strategy to help them achieve these career objectives.
Starting a career can be very competitive and companies are becoming increasingly selective. Therefore, the programs provide a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in professional and personal life. For example, the young men learn how to plan, apply and pay for college. They also discover how to boost their confidence as they apply and interview for a job.
Membership criterion for Crossroads includes the following: a 2.3+ grade point average, parent waiver/signature to participate, no felonies and commitment and steady participation. The most important requirement Crossroads asks is for students to participate consistently in the program.
Truesdale said that during the pandemic, they have focused more clearly on the actual experience students have in Crossroads and what they need and want to learn. During this past year, Crossroads has provided online college tours, a plethora of guest speakers and some group discussions.
For 2021, Crossroads will address mental health, business possibilities and dining etiquette, areas often overlooked, according to Truesdale.
Crossroads has expanded the program to Birmingham, Ala., where they have partnered with Lawson State Community College for an adult learning program. In addition, Crossroads is connected to the court system in Guilford County, as well as Jefferson County in Birmingham.
Mckie, a Greensboro native, attended Greensboro Day School and graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a focus on business management. He said the main goal of Crossroads is to inspire young men to educate themselves and achieve success through hard work, preparation and understanding their natural strengths. “The hope is to develop a community of young men who understand what it takes to become successful and inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” Mckie said.
Truesdale, also a native of Greensboro, attended Grimsley High School and graduated from Morehouse College, majoring in political science. He continued his education at N.C. Central University, where he graduated with a master’s degrees in Library & Information Science and Information Systems. He received his doctorate degree from Elon University School of Law and practices juvenile criminal defense and family law. He also is a cybersecurity consultant for a technology company, Cockerham & Associates.
Crossroads has limited funding, and its founders have had to use some of their personal resources to continue helping the community’s youth become successful. “This organization was built on the idea to give when you receive,” Mckie said.
Mia Chamberlain, a board member, said Crossroads has served as an inspiring and instrumental resource for young men in our community for more than a decade: “Crossroads leaders form meaningful mentor roles with each student involved.”
Contact Ruth D. Anderson, Ph.D., at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.