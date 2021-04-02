Nonprofit spotlight shines on Crossroads: Pathways to Success, Inc.

Starting a career can be very competitive and companies are becoming increasingly selective. Therefore, the programs provide a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in professional and personal life. For example, the young men learn how to plan, apply and pay for college. They also discover how to boost their confidence as they apply and interview for a job.

Membership criterion for Crossroads includes the following: a 2.3+ grade point average, parent waiver/signature to participate, no felonies and commitment and steady participation. The most important requirement Crossroads asks is for students to participate consistently in the program.

Truesdale said that during the pandemic, they have focused more clearly on the actual experience students have in Crossroads and what they need and want to learn. During this past year, Crossroads has provided online college tours, a plethora of guest speakers and some group discussions.

For 2021, Crossroads will address mental health, business possibilities and dining etiquette, areas often overlooked, according to Truesdale.