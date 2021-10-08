Nonprofit spotlight: The ReEntry Expert

Dana Daughtry met Vincent when she was a day laborer. Vincent coached her toward next step goals and encouraged her to get her license in order to gain full-time employment. After five years and paying thousands of dollars to obtain a license, Daughtry has become a crew leader for the city of Greensboro.

“What was most helpful to me was the fact that Victor Vincent used his experience as a blue print to help me become successful in achieving whatever I set out to do,” Daughtry said. “He was never afraid to share his experience to give me an advantage.”

Getting a second chance provides people with dignity and allows them to live and work as contributing members of our community. This allows individuals to gain closure after their time is served and provides them with the ability and support necessary to avoid future criminal behavior.

Some programs available through The ReEntry Expert include: educational and informational sessions available for the public or for those who might be interested in hiring ex-offenders; how to obtain a state issued ID, driver’s license or CDL license; GED prep sessions; college enrollment information; and other sessions on such topics as life skills, online and paper employment applications, resume writing, interviewing skills, and how to be successful in the workplace.