Nonprofit spotlight: The ReEntry Expert

Victor Vincent Jr., founder and president of The ReEntry Expert, Inc., a 501 ©(3) nonprofit, believes in second chances in life.
Vincent knows personally that people who have been incarcerated face significant societal and legal barriers to becoming productive members of our community. By helping individuals with a criminal record have the opportunity for a true second chance, Vincent contends that we improve not only individual lives but also public safety, families and our economy.
Vincent’s own journey shows how a second chance allows those who have been incarcerated achieve their potential.
“Since my release from prison around 1994, I have obtained a GED, worked as a sales rep for some of the most prominent brands in the world, obtained my driver’s license and then a class A CDL endorsement,” he said. “I have earned a forklift certification as well as numerous other awards and certificates. I earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Guilford College in 2011 and I currently work full-time as a supervisor for the city of Greensboro.”
The ReEntry Expert helps those who face incarceration become successful.
“Some of the most exquisite things are found in the darkest, dirtiest, ugliest places: gold, diamonds, emeralds and pearls. We don’t throw those things away, as a matter of fact we dig them up, wash them off, carve them and polish them to perfection and yet we throw people away daily,” Vincent said. “People are worth more than rocks and minerals and it’s my job to assist those who have judicial experience to achieve perfection.”
Dana Daughtry met Vincent when she was a day laborer. Vincent coached her toward next step goals and encouraged her to get her license in order to gain full-time employment. After five years and paying thousands of dollars to obtain a license, Daughtry has become a crew leader for the city of Greensboro.
“What was most helpful to me was the fact that Victor Vincent used his experience as a blue print to help me become successful in achieving whatever I set out to do,” Daughtry said. “He was never afraid to share his experience to give me an advantage.”
Getting a second chance provides people with dignity and allows them to live and work as contributing members of our community. This allows individuals to gain closure after their time is served and provides them with the ability and support necessary to avoid future criminal behavior.
Some programs available through The ReEntry Expert include: educational and informational sessions available for the public or for those who might be interested in hiring ex-offenders; how to obtain a state issued ID, driver’s license or CDL license; GED prep sessions; college enrollment information; and other sessions on such topics as life skills, online and paper employment applications, resume writing, interviewing skills, and how to be successful in the workplace.
Tammy T. Webb, an associate professor in the Department of Counseling at N.C. A&T and board member for The ReEntry Expert, said Vincent’s mentoring changes people.
He “provides a sense of hope to individuals who believe that there is no hope because of some of the decisions they had made,” Webb said, adding that he “has the ability to meet people where they are and provide them with the encouragement that they need to move forward.”
Vincent said this work is his passion: “There is no greater thing in the world than to help others who are looking to change their lives!”
Ruth D. Anderson can be reached by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.