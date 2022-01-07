Nonprofit Spotlight: The Servant Center

GREENSBORO — The Servant Center, a nonprofit located in Greensboro, empowers the homeless and disabled, particularly veterans, to become as independent as possible.

The center provides a variety of housing services to those experiencing homelessness. For instance, the center provides transitional (Servant House) and permanent supportive housing (Glenwood and Haworth houses) to disabled veterans experiencing homelessness.

In addition, the center’s Fast Track Rapid Rehousing program provides services along with temporary financial assistance so that individuals and families can get into stable housing.

Wayne Birini is a veteran and former Rapid Rehousing client.

“I struggled for years with substance abuse problems leading me to be in and out of broken homes and shelters,” Birini said.

Through the Department of Veterans Affairs, Birini was connected with The Servant Center.

“I spent my time there getting clean and bettering my life,” he said. “The Servant Center was able to find safe and affordable housing for me. They believed in me and fought for me, the least I can do to show them I appreciate them, is succeed, and I will.”