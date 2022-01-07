Nonprofit Spotlight: The Servant Center

GREENSBORO — The Servant Center, a nonprofit located in Greensboro, empowers the homeless and disabled, particularly veterans, to become as independent as possible.
The center provides a variety of housing services to those experiencing homelessness. For instance, the center provides transitional (Servant House) and permanent supportive housing (Glenwood and Haworth houses) to disabled veterans experiencing homelessness.
In addition, the center’s Fast Track Rapid Rehousing program provides services along with temporary financial assistance so that individuals and families can get into stable housing.
Wayne Birini is a veteran and former Rapid Rehousing client.
“I struggled for years with substance abuse problems leading me to be in and out of broken homes and shelters,” Birini said.
Through the Department of Veterans Affairs, Birini was connected with The Servant Center.
“I spent my time there getting clean and bettering my life,” he said. “The Servant Center was able to find safe and affordable housing for me. They believed in me and fought for me, the least I can do to show them I appreciate them, is succeed, and I will.”
The Servant Center’s disability specialists help clients who have had some difficulties applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and/or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. They also provide careful assistance to people experiencing homelessness with the SOAR (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access and Recovery) program.
The Servant Center specialists work with clients as well as with their medical and social services providers before they apply in order to increase their chance of approval.
“Maintaining a safe and healthy environment for these at-risk veterans has never been more challenging than the last couple of years,” Executive Director Shanna Reece said recently.
The Servant House Expansion, a new initiative at the center, plans to transform all 21 beds in The Servant House into single rooms with private baths. This expansion provides the stability, privacy and welcoming environment that is urgently needed for veterans in our community. The expansion will also include enhanced programs along with a game room and space for virtual meetings and gatherings.
For the past 22 years, The Servant House has been a safe haven for veterans who have no place to go. The nonprofit provides a warm and secure place for veterans with significant mental health and medical disabilities.
The Servant House provides for each resident’s basic and long-term needs including shelter, food, transportation, clothing, medical support, counseling, life skills classes, substance abuse and mental health classes, budget and credit, along with leadership activities. More than 80% of the residents have two or more medical and/or mental health conditions.
The Servant Center received a $1,050,000 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs and needs the community’s help to raise the additional $500,000 to complete the project. The Servant Center’s call to action is “Help us serve those who served us” by donating to the expansion of The Servant House.
“Public health concerns, such as COVID-19, the flu and other communicable diseases, are magnified with the congregate living lifestyle at a shelter. Thankfully, Servant House secured a $1,050,000 grant to convert shared shelter spaces into private bedrooms and bathrooms for all 21 veterans, which greatly improves the health and safety of Servant House residents,” Servant Center Board Chair Dave Jennings said. “It is our duty and the mission of The Servant Center to honor, serve and protect our veterans. ... as they did for us.”
Alfonza Witherspoon, a former center resident, is grateful for the support. “I came here with nothing and am leaving with everything! Thank you, Servant Center, for giving me peace.”
