Pandemic and pets: How local animal advocates adjusted to COVID-19 measures

GREENSBORO — From strengthening community partnerships to finding creative ways to advertise adoptable pets, innovation has helped local animal advocates and veterinarians adjust to the pandemic.
In 2020, many animal shelters across the country started to report higher adoption numbers and lower return rates. Casey Crossan, a board member of SPCA of the Triad, said they saw more than 800 adoptions in 2020 after reporting 660 the year before.
“We were afraid initially because so many dogs went out so quickly that we thought a lot of them would come back,” said Crossan. “Thankfully, we can say that didn’t happen to the degree that we thought.”
Lisa Lee, community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services, said they are also seeing more adoptions and attribute increased digital outreach for much of that success.
Lee said they have been doing much of the adoption process virtually by allowing people to connect online with a pet and later schedule a physical meeting. She said they have seen less of a return rate and have grown their audience of potential adopters.
For the Crooked Tail, a cat café and rescue in downtown Greensboro, adoptions have been steady despite fewer people initially visiting during the pandemic. Karen Stratman, Crooked Tail owner, said more people are stopping by in recent weeks.
“The best way to help the cat café is to come visit our cats and just relax,” Stratman said. “We don’t pressure anyone to adopt and most people come for the therapeutic effects that cats have, and to support our mission.”
Expanding outreach
Lee said that Animal Services started posting strays on social media for the first time, which has been highly successful. Lee noted that they were even able to reunite a woman with her dog that she lost while visiting from out of town. She was shopping and had mentioned her missing pet when someone overheard the conversation and pulled up the shelter’s website on their device that included a photo of her lost dog.
Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said the pandemic has offered him a chance to reflect on how his department can better serve the community. They have continued building partnerships with other rescues, local businesses and government entities to create outreach programs to help keep pets and people together.
“It’s given us an opportunity to really look at Animal Services, who we are, who we were in the past and what we have learned from COVID that we can do differently or better moving forward,” Ortega said.
Area rescues have also seen more people reach out to them for assistance. Crossan said her organization saw an increase of pet food bank visits with about 5,000 more pounds of food given out in 2020 than the previous year.
Creating success stories
Crossan said Bradley, a mastiff mix, is one of the SPCA of the Triad’s success stories. He was a sweet dog but struggled with some anxiety and shyness. As more dogs left the adoption floor, Bradley started getting more looks and found his perfect home with a woman from Asheville.
Katherine Hiatt of Pleasant Garden said one of the family dogs passed away in May and they wanted to find a companion for their other canine.
Hiatt said she contacted several local rescues and shelters, which were clearing fast. Then they found Gimli, a dog being fostered by a contractor who came to their home with the pup in his truck.
“We gave up looking for a couple weeks, and that’s when my husband spotted that precious little brown head peering over the dashboard,” Hiatt said.
Gimli ended up being a great fit for the family and has been with the Hiatts since June.
Veterinarians adapt and overcome
Veterinarians have also experienced many changes in operations during the pandemic. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, most clinics offer curbside services and do not permit pet parents into the building.
With euthanasia cases, many clinics are allowing pet owners to be with their animals in their final moments (with certain restrictions).
At Happy Tails Veterinarian Emergency Clinic, only one family member is allowed inside and must stand 6 feet from staff while wearing personal protective equipment, according to Rebecca May, the clinic's marketing manager.
“Every veterinary employee once dreamed about working with animals but the truth is that we also deeply care about their owners,” said May, noting the importance of being personable while discussing a pet's diagnosis.
May believes the pandemic has also taught veterinary staff to be more nimble and forward-thinking. Some practices have added staff and technology-based services like two-way texting, contactless payment processing, telemedicine services and streamed video calls.
While the changes may be difficult for pet parents, especially in cases of medical emergencies, it has also been tough for many practices. May said some offices are running short-staffed due to COVID-19 exposure or illnesses while trying to carry out constantly changing protocols.
May said animal hospitals and clinics are doing their best to continue offering the best care they can while protecting staff and clients.
“Be patient and kind,” May said. “Please know that we can't wait to be with you in person again.”