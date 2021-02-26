Pandemic and pets: How local animal advocates adjusted to COVID-19 measures

“The best way to help the cat café is to come visit our cats and just relax,” Stratman said. “We don’t pressure anyone to adopt and most people come for the therapeutic effects that cats have, and to support our mission.”

Expanding outreach

Lee said that Animal Services started posting strays on social media for the first time, which has been highly successful. Lee noted that they were even able to reunite a woman with her dog that she lost while visiting from out of town. She was shopping and had mentioned her missing pet when someone overheard the conversation and pulled up the shelter’s website on their device that included a photo of her lost dog.

Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said the pandemic has offered him a chance to reflect on how his department can better serve the community. They have continued building partnerships with other rescues, local businesses and government entities to create outreach programs to help keep pets and people together.

“It’s given us an opportunity to really look at Animal Services, who we are, who we were in the past and what we have learned from COVID that we can do differently or better moving forward,” Ortega said.