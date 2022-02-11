Parks across Guilford County partner for yearlong scavenger hunt

The app allows people to find parks, trails and recreation opportunities nearest to them. Users can even search by trail type and difficulty, or search by unique park amenity, like fishing areas, playgrounds or picnic shelters. Using GIS technology, they can also find parks nearest to their current location.

In 2021, the app expanded to add park and trail locations in Gibsonville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale and Summerfield. Now it includes information for nearly 200 parks.

To celebrate the expansion, the partners launched the scavenger hunt. To play, participants start by downloading the free Piedmont Discovery app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once the app is open, participants should look through the list of parks to find those identified with a special “Scavenger Hunt — Search Here” image. Every month there will be three or four parks identified in the app.

Then it’s time to explore. Visit each park and stroll around to find that “Found It!” sign. It will be hidden in plain sight — meaning you don’t have to climb a tree or go off trail to find it. Insider tip: Park staff are allowed to help you find it, so it is OK to ask for a hint.