Parks across Guilford County partner for yearlong scavenger hunt

GREENSBORO — Under a bright yellow ladder on a lime jungle gym tucked into a quiet neighborhood park is a small sign with bold letters: “Found it!”
Find this spot — and two others across Guilford County — and you could win a prize package worth $250. The package features a multi-week, learn-to-row session with the Triad United Rowing Association, admission tickets to the Greensboro Science Center and other swag.
Parks and Recreation departments from all eight Guilford cities and towns plus the county government are hosting a scavenger hunt through the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app in 2022. Each month offers more chances to win and new prizes from outdoor businesses like Great Outdoor Provision, Fleet Feet, REI and local tourist spots.
“We’re always looking for ways to get residents out exploring the public parks in our area. Now they have even more incentive to try out a new park,” said Jennifer Hance, community engagement coordinator for Greensboro Parks and Recreation. “The Piedmont Discovery app will help them explore parks in their community as well as in neighboring communities.”
Piedmont Discovery is a free mobile phone app, for Android and Apple products, launched by the city of Greensboro, the city of High Point and Guilford County in 2019.
The app allows people to find parks, trails and recreation opportunities nearest to them. Users can even search by trail type and difficulty, or search by unique park amenity, like fishing areas, playgrounds or picnic shelters. Using GIS technology, they can also find parks nearest to their current location.
In 2021, the app expanded to add park and trail locations in Gibsonville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale and Summerfield. Now it includes information for nearly 200 parks.
To celebrate the expansion, the partners launched the scavenger hunt. To play, participants start by downloading the free Piedmont Discovery app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Once the app is open, participants should look through the list of parks to find those identified with a special “Scavenger Hunt — Search Here” image. Every month there will be three or four parks identified in the app.
Then it’s time to explore. Visit each park and stroll around to find that “Found It!” sign. It will be hidden in plain sight — meaning you don’t have to climb a tree or go off trail to find it. Insider tip: Park staff are allowed to help you find it, so it is OK to ask for a hint.
Every “Found It!” sign has a unique code that you use to enter that month’s drawing. Every location found is one entry into the drawing, so a person can have multiple chances to win each month.
If you need some hints about where to look, the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page (facebook.com/piedmontdiscovery) will have extra clues throughout the month.
Local business and nonprofits and the parks departments provided prizes for the monthly winners.
“I can’t pick a favorite prize. Our community partners really stepped up and provided some awesome prizes,” Hance said. “There’s a two-person tent, tickets to the Greensboro Children’s Museum, the Greensboro Coliseum and Kersey Valley, rounds of golf at four great local courses. We’re also giving away free passes for parks and recreation activities, like kayaking and leaf tours. And every winner gets a soft-sided Piedmont Discovery cooler to take with them while they explore.”
Since the scavenger hunt began, there have already been a handful of players who have found all the monthly locations — even as winter weather conditions are still affecting people’s willingness to go outdoors.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation expects even more people to play as spring approaches.
Download the free mobile phone app, learn more about the available prizes and read the contest rules at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
