Peace Corps volunteer's journey ultimately led him to Greensboro

"My group of 20 PCVs assisted in the construction of self-help brick and concrete houses for Peruvians, many of whom had lost their homes to earthquakes," he said. "We built four schools and approximately 60 homes during our two years in Arequipa, Peru — more manual labor was involved than had been mentioned in our training, but no one complained.”

They would have built more, except for the Cuban missile crisis.

“Local communists threatened to bomb our offices and burn our corpses,” he said. Lang was among five PCVs who drove Jeeps into a 12,000-foot mountain range to be used as evacuation vehicles if needed.

It wasn’t all work for Lang. On his first of two time-off leaves, he did a rail excursion rising 16,000 feet in elevation. “It is the world’s highest,” he said. He followed that adventure with a three-day cruise down the Amazon River on a mail-boat.

By the time Lang completed his second leave, he had visited all South American countries south of the Equator — unplanned, unaccompanied and without reservations. Stops included: La Paz, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Iguazu Falls, Montevideo, Buenos Aires and Santiago. His travel modes: foot, train, bus, van, car, airplane and ship.