Personal Adds: Creativity, resolve and tenacity of the human spirit

COVID-19, and now the even more dangerous delta variant, have affected us all since March 2020; wreaking havoc in the lives of many.

I am deeply grateful that my family is vaccinated and has remained safe, but am always wary of the possibility of a breakthrough infection that I could unknowingly pass on to my 95-year-old mom. For this reason, I am teaching online again this school year.

Something else I am doing online is virtual theater. I have participated in community theater productions across the Triad for nearly 30 years and truly missed my hobby of passion when theaters were compelled to shut their doors.

I auditioned for and was cast last year in my first virtual play, the delightful “Virtually Ever After,” produced by the Gallery Players of Burlington. My second online show, “Pygmalion,” with the bicoastal Virtual Repertory Theatre Collective, was also a wonderful experience. VRTC is unique in that it’s not just a COVID-era offering, it will remain a virtual theater company.

I am truly amazed by the creativity, resolve and tenacity of the human spirit when faced even with the challenges of a pandemic. The artistic community, undeterred, harnessed existing technology in order to continue their craft and reach out to an audience.