Personal Adds: Florida isn’t my cup of tea

A photo of an alligator nonchalantly roaming a south Florida neighborhood appeared on my cell phone the other day, reminding me of why I will never retire there.

The possibility of doing so first became an issue, not as I’ve reached retirement age, but long ago when my husband proposed. Since Jeff grew up in Fort Lauderdale and loves the state, I felt it was necessary after saying “yes” to confess: “Ummm … I probably should tell you that I’ll never retire in Florida.” (Fortunately, this wasn’t a deal-breaker, as we will celebrate our 40th anniversary in July!)

My first visit to Florida was in 1980 with my Sunday school class. We were headed to the newly-opened Walt Disney World. I was so excited to glimpse my first palm tree from the window of the church van, but things, I’m sorry to say, went downhill from there.

For one thing, I noticed the quantity and size of the bugs. I am not a creeping crawler fan. Jeff says I actually married him to ensure having someone available to kill or remove bugs for me. As newlyweds living in a little rural farmhouse, he would often come home from work to find a heavy phone book dropped haphazardly on the floor. He knew a massive (to me) spider was underneath and it was his job to take care of things.

Florida’s creeping crawlers, I must say, take the cake. They were everywhere during that long ago Disney trip, even in the walls of our hotel. A gazillion crickets chirped all night long and I never slept a wink. What should have been a pleasant vacation was instead exhausting.

I also didn’t enjoy the frequent and furious afternoon thunderstorms which pop up without warning in Florida’s summertime heat. At any moment you run the risk of suddenly needing to head for cover. When soaking wet, the air conditioning inside the nearest building is freezing.

Thunderstorms are bad enough, but at least I’ve never experienced a Florida hurricane. My husband has shared tales of playing outside as a child when the eye of a hurricane passed over. His mom would just call everyone back inside when storm clouds starting gathering again in the distance.

My not-so-positive relationship with Florida continued after marriage and children. We traveled there in the summer to visit relatives and friends (all of the ushers from our wedding hailed from Florida). It was a long trip with two little ones.

I recall visiting Jeff’s cousin George and “meeting” an iguana that evidently wanted to come into his house. George merely said, “Shoo.” I, however, felt like I was in the middle of Jurassic Park and wanted to head for the hills.

On another Florida visit, I insisted that we change hotels immediately because the steps leading to the outdoor pool, as well as the pool itself, were filled with small, bouncing frogs. Our son didn’t want to leave, swimming with frogs was fun.

Regarding the ever-challenging climate in Florida, my daughter and husband tan, but my son and I burn. Immediately. As soon as we get out of the car. It’s that hot in south Florida in the summertime. Florida’s four “seasons” are: warm, hot, even hotter and unbearable.

Personally, I have to live where there are real seasons … particularly fall, my favorite time of the year. I can’t survive without seeing the leaves change. I think I also mentioned this to Jeff when he proposed, though we should have been talking about romantic and special things, such as sharing our lives together.

Speaking of special things, Jeff and I are now blessed to be grandparents. The bliss is indescribable — more than we heard it would be. So much so that we are looking forward to one day taking our granddaughters to … you guessed it, Florida.

As is true of most little girls, they love everything Disney. I have a hunch I’ll see Florida with different eyes this time.

