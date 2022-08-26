Personal Adds: Reflecting on polio vaccine campaign's success as school begins

As children prepare for the start of a new school year, I am reminded of the long-held immunization requirements to enter public school kindergarten.

Students in North Carolina are not permitted to enroll without an up-to-date shot record. Missing from the list of required immunizations is one to protect against severe illness from COVID-19.

I understand that it’s a different world today, but I well remember as a first grader lining up in the gym with my classmates to take the required polio vaccine. I was very worried it would be a shot. Instead, a smiling nurse gave us a rather tasty sugar cube with a red dot in the center. I liked it so much I asked for another.

My point in mentioning my polio vaccine experience is to share that there was no opposition whatsoever about taking it. Our parents were beyond grateful for the protection it offered from such a frightening disease, and they trusted Dr. Jonas Salk, the virologist who developed it.

In addition to working with the usual testing groups, Salk first injected his entire family as well as himself in order to increase public acceptance and trust in the vaccine.

I wish the same acceptance existed in regard to COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 may never be fully eradicated due to ever-emerging variants. Are public schools going to continue to not require the protection that is available, protection that is especially crucial for immune-compromised children?

Infections from COVID-19 may not be as serious when contracted by most children in comparison to adults, but immune-compromised individuals and adult teachers and staff are more at risk.

A concern for me personally is contracting a breakthrough infection at school (I’m fully vaccinated and double boosted) and then exposing my 96-year-old mother. She is also vaccinated, but a breakthrough infection for someone her age may be dire. School children in a vaccine- and mask-optional environment could also expose their own elderly family members.

Unlike the polio vaccine requirement during the 1950s, the vaccines to protect against COVID-19 have become political. Parents understandably desire a choice for their families.

I feel the bottom line regarding all COVID-based concerns and worries is simply doing the best we can for the most common good. It’s why we require enrollees in public school to provide proof of immunization against contagious disease in the first place.