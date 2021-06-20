Popular Camp Carefree Chili Cookoff returns this Saturday

MADISON

Pat Lundy of Statesville was looking forward to returning to this year’s N.C. State Championship Camp Carefree Chili Cookoff since last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

She had been coming to the annual event since it began 16 years ago.

However, Lundy, who will be 90 on July 5, had a knee replacement in early June, and now is in rehab. However, her her daughter-in-law, Jean, plans to carry on the family tradition, said Kenny Jones, who organizes the event.

This year, the cookoff will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the camp, located off U.S. 220 south of Madison. Signs will direct participants to the location.

Since Jones only found out this year’s cookoff would be possible when the governor canceled most of his restrictions the first week of May, he hopes to get the information out to as many people as possible. In fact, he had to use last year’s posters and other materials by replacing the dates because it was not possible to get everything printed and distributed in a timely manner.

“We hope it will be as big as normal,” he said, adding there will be no pre-registration. Anyone is eligible to cook this year.