Popular Camp Carefree Chili Cookoff returns this Saturday

MADISON
Pat Lundy of Statesville was looking forward to returning to this year’s N.C. State Championship Camp Carefree Chili Cookoff since last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
She had been coming to the annual event since it began 16 years ago.
However, Lundy, who will be 90 on July 5, had a knee replacement in early June, and now is in rehab. However, her her daughter-in-law, Jean, plans to carry on the family tradition, said Kenny Jones, who organizes the event.
This year, the cookoff will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the camp, located off U.S. 220 south of Madison. Signs will direct participants to the location.
Since Jones only found out this year’s cookoff would be possible when the governor canceled most of his restrictions the first week of May, he hopes to get the information out to as many people as possible. In fact, he had to use last year’s posters and other materials by replacing the dates because it was not possible to get everything printed and distributed in a timely manner.
“We hope it will be as big as normal,” he said, adding there will be no pre-registration. Anyone is eligible to cook this year.
“From what I have heard already, I think we are going to have more cooks than in the past,” Jones said. At the one in 2019, 26 cooks were on hand. The biggest ever was 30. He already has commitments from cooks in Virginia and as far away as Wisconsin.
Jones said he met those cooks 15 years ago when he had participated in a cookoff in that state and one year was named Wisconsin State Champion.
Over time, Jones cooked throughout North Carolina for different charities. Initially, Jones’ first involvement with a chili cookoff was in the early 1990s at Tanglewood Park. He participated in that one until it was discontinued.
In 2005, Jones and his wife, Joyce, approached a group of friends in the Bethany community about doing a cook off to raise money for Camp Carefree. Thus, was born the Camp Carefree Chili Cookoff. Those other couples were Steve and Marie Dixon, Ronnie and Paula Joyce, John and Lynn Stevens and Robin and Keith Miller.
That first year, they had 20 cooks and Nick Nolen of Kernersville has the distinction of being the first ever Camp Carefree Chili champion. Jones was happy to turn over $6,000 in proceeds to the camp.
In addition to the registration fees for cooks, funds are derived from guests who come to sample the different concoctions for a fee of $5. That is for 20 ounces of various chilis and a drink. Additional funds are raised with the sale of hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by Dixon and served by the wives of the original organizers.
A bake sale, a quilt raffle and a silent auction also add to the proceeds for various projects of the camp, Jones said, noting the quilt was made by Joan Garrison of Eden. Those tickets can purchased for $1 by calling 336-951-2705 for $10 a book or the day of the cookoff. A second place prize of $100 cash and a third place of $50 cash also will be awarded.
Former state champion Jean Lundy said she “is excited because the chili cooking group is like family. We are all excited just to see other again, and cook chili after restrictions from Covid.”
She and her husband, Brent, who passed away four years ago, cooked chili all over the East Coast. The Madison one was a favorite as they began cooking there the very first year. Actually they competed against each other – good naturedly, she was quick to add – and each was happy when the other won. He won the Camp Carefree cookoff twice compared to the one time Jean won in 2012.
“If a recipe starts not winning or placing, we started tweaking it,” she said, but noted her current recipe for “Lil Bit O Chili,” basically is one she has used for years. Both she and her husband placed a year apart in the 2017 and 2018 International Chili Cookoff in Perlingua, Texas.
All three of their grown children have participated and won in chili cookoffs and still do occasional competitions when their schedules allow it.
With her in-laws and other family members and their children involved, it was a good family tradition while her three sons were young.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to normal again,” Lundy said.
Jones agreed.
“I have had cooks asking me since the beginning of the year if we were going to have a cookoff,” he said. “They are anxious to get out and cook some chili.”