Producers mark 10-year anniversary of "Hellphone," a horror comedy filmed in Madison

April Billingsley, best known for her work in “The Walking Dead,” “Dark Red,” and “Las Vegas,” plays Alex. The role of Bill is portrayed by McLeansville resident Phillip Ward, known for his parts in “Lost Colony” and “Sap Sucker.”

Nathan Moore, who appeared in “Jem and the Holograms” and “Misconduct,” is Graham while Scott N. Stevens, cast as Paul Baker, appeared in “Almost Famous,” “Turner and Hooch” and “The House of Sand and Fog.”

Writer/director Jason Marc Pierce, also from Greensboro, said he came up with the idea for the film, then wrote the screenplay over a period of a couple of years.

After Pierce and van Vuuren joined forces on the production, they conferred with Rebecca Clark at the Piedmont Film Commission. They told her they had scenes with police cars and stunts that needed to be done in a physical town and required access to a police station and police cars.

The script called for a small southern town and, of course, Greensboro and High Point were too big, van Vuuren said.

When Clark said Madison was the perfect place to shoot, the two producers made several scouting trips to the community.