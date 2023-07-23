Rockingham Community College announces recent position changes and new hires.

Maher Haddad joined the team as a full-time data specialist for college and career readiness. He reports to CCR Director Arcelle Taylor in the division of arts and sciences.

Hannah McCorkle is now a full-time retention specialist and director’s assistant for TRiO Student Support Services. She reports to TRiO SSS Director Tianna Holloway in the division of student development.

David Harris accepted the full-time position of custodian in the industrial technologies buildings. He reports to Housekeeping Supervisor William Timpson in the division of facilities and external affairs.

Dinah Neal came on board as full-time assistant registrar/assistant director of records. She reports to Registrar/Director of Records Terrica Williams in the division of student development.

Lori Powell transferred out of her position as receptionist in the administration building, taking another full-time position as administrative assistant, health sciences and public service technologies. Powell reports to the dean of that department, Vickie Chitwood, in the division of academic affairs.

John Pendleton joined RCC as full-time faculty of mechatronics engineering technology. He reports to Applied and Industrial Technologies Department Chairman David Dillard in the division of workforce development.

William Voris has accepted the full-time staff position of assistant director of financial aid and veterans affairs. He reports to director of the department, Malerie Filiault, in the division of student development.

Nina Devone accepted a full-time position as a career coach. She reports to Director of Educational Partnerships Chandra Caple in the division of academic affairs.

Russell Martin was promoted from public services librarian to director of library services and archives, replacing Mary Gomez, who retired. He reports to Vice President for Student Development Carolyn Salanger in the division of student development.

Other recent retirees include Nursing Faculty Rebecca Gurley; Director of Testing Services Kim Shireman; Health Sciences and Public Service Technologies Administrative Assistant Katherine Leebrick; and Chemistry Faculty Todd Phipps.