RCC student-athletes excel on the fields, courts as well as the classroom

WENTWORTH – Thirteen student-athletes at Rockingham Community College earned academic honors from Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

According to the Region 10 criteria, these students have either passed a minimum of 24 credit hours with a least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year, or have graduated with a degree this academic year with at least a 3.0 grade point average.

The college said they are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication the students committed to both academics and athletics.

The following students received academic honors for the 2020-2021 collegiate year:

Baseball: Steven Dallas, Bennet Nooe, and Jarred Simpson, all of Eden; Jonathan Todd of Reidsville; Alden Kolessar of Summerfield; RJ Brooks of Oak Ridge; Angel Gonzalez of Winston-Salem; Gabe Duncan of Iron Station; Hunter Lail of Cherryville; Dylan Mauldin of Gastonia and Scott Meitzler of Tampa, Fla.

Beach Volleyball: Selena Zenquis of Madison and Madelyn Strader of Bowling Green, S.C.