Residents can now try footgolf at Gillespie Golf Course

GREENSBORO — With some team sports sidelined and social distancing the way to go, Greensboro Parks and Recreation started looking for safe alternatives to get people outside and enjoying games.
Enter footgolf, a marriage between golf and soccer that’s easier to play for any age or ability.
Gillespie Golf Course will transform its course into a 10-hole footgolf course from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Jan. 9 and Feb. 13. It’s $7 to play a round, and children ages 7 and younger play for free.
“It can be a very competitive sport, but what we are trying to do is get people off the couch and out of the house, something that is family fun-oriented and anyone can play,” said Bob Brooks, who runs Gillespie Golf Course.
Kristen Herndon, a facilities coordinator for Greensboro Parks and Recreation, came across footgolf last April, when the pandemic had just started and the city had shut down in-person parks programs.
The department was looking for opportunities to get people engaged and active, in a way that was both accessible, inexpensive and COVID-safe.
Footgolf seemed to fit the bill.
“It was inexpensive for people to be able to play. No one had to have any special equipment to play,” Herndon said.
And participants could be outside, masked and more than 6 feet apart while still playing together — a pandemic bonus.
The first formal footgolf rules and tournaments were established in the Netherlands about a decade ago. Now there are more than 600 footgolf courses in the United States and an international governing body.
The American FootGolf Federation says the game is “a precision sport” more closely related to golf than soccer. It is played on a fairway with a 52-centimeter cup. The goal is to get the ball in the cup with the fewest shots of a #5 soccer ball.
Brooks took a trip to Charlotte, where the Sunset Hills Public Golf Course uses an above ground target as cups for its footgolf course. It seemed to be a good solution for Greensboro. The equipment allows Gillespie Golf Course to quickly transition from golf to footgolf without making any permanent changes to the fairways.
Gillespie staff did a test-run, learn-to-play event in October, both to give the staff a chance to see how well the new footgolf course worked and to see if the public would be interested. About 100 people signed up to try it.
Brooks said the event drew groups of co-workers, families and adults. A group of up to eight people could play together. It was a huge hit.
“It’s a game that anybody can play at any age,” Brooks said. “If you’ve got any kind of hand-eye coordination, you can play footgolf. If you can kick a ball, you can play footgolf.”
It takes about 90 minutes, more or less, to play all 10 holes at Gillespie. The course covers about 2.5 miles.
Gillespie is still in the learning phase, so the next few months it will see how its course works, and what improvements might be made. If it takes off, Brooks said the staff might consider sponsoring a footgolf tournament or league, or taking the equipment to other parks facilities to let people play.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the city of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!