Residents can now try footgolf at Gillespie Golf Course

And participants could be outside, masked and more than 6 feet apart while still playing together — a pandemic bonus.

The first formal footgolf rules and tournaments were established in the Netherlands about a decade ago. Now there are more than 600 footgolf courses in the United States and an international governing body.

The American FootGolf Federation says the game is “a precision sport” more closely related to golf than soccer. It is played on a fairway with a 52-centimeter cup. The goal is to get the ball in the cup with the fewest shots of a #5 soccer ball.

Brooks took a trip to Charlotte, where the Sunset Hills Public Golf Course uses an above ground target as cups for its footgolf course. It seemed to be a good solution for Greensboro. The equipment allows Gillespie Golf Course to quickly transition from golf to footgolf without making any permanent changes to the fairways.

Gillespie staff did a test-run, learn-to-play event in October, both to give the staff a chance to see how well the new footgolf course worked and to see if the public would be interested. About 100 people signed up to try it.

Brooks said the event drew groups of co-workers, families and adults. A group of up to eight people could play together. It was a huge hit.