Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Jerry C. Callicutt and Julia R. Callicutt, along with Frank M. Massey and Margie G. Massey to SMP Builders, LLC, lots Pritchett Meadows, phase 4, $40,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Paul J. Stern and Nataliia S. Stern to Blake Orr and Allison Orr, lot Brookfield, phase one, on Northcrest Drive, Maps 1-4, $312,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Dylan Deroberts and Amy Shelton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $395,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Timothy Carter to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Delaware Street, $19,000
Howard D. Tate Jr. and Beverly Grady Tate, along with Ryan Strickland and Marissa Strickland to OKOKU Express Inc., property Eden Mall, $275,000
Mark D. Wyatt and Melba Turner Wyatt to Abraham Vanmeter and Connie Vanmeter, lot Martinwood Road, $135,000
Southern Charm Property Solutions, LLC, to Remnant Real Estate Solutions, LLC, tracts Maryland Avenue, $26,500
Charles W. O’Neal Jr. and Sarah J. O’Neal to William D. Lauer Jr., lot Grand Oaks, section K, $120,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Jonathan W. Jones and Kela S. Jones to Christopher Lee Patton Jr. and Heather Louise Patton, lot Landfall Trace Drive, $135,000
Keith Harbour and Carol Harbour to Michael Shane Comer and Autumn G. Rakestraw, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Settlement Loop Road, $110,000
Charles H. Westmoreland and Florence Westmoreland to Jesse D. Yarbrough Jr. and Donna Ann Yarbrough, lots Price Street, $255,000
Rakestraw Builders Inc. to David E. McDonald and Kimberly A. McDonald, lot Greystone Village subdivision, phase II, $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patricia A. Settle to Bruno S. Piriz Tabarez and Jennifer M. Reynoso Nunez, lot Holderby and Branch streets, $87,000
Ken Neagley and Karen Neagley to LSC Properties of NC, LLC, lot Piedmont Street, $29,500
James T. Kelly and Jennifer P. Kelly to Timothy Lawronne Dickerson, lot Briggs Street, $240,000
Megan Elaine Joyce to James D. Paschal, lot Crumpton Road, $73,500
JFS Holdings, LLC, of NC, to Primax Properties, LLC, of NC, 6.908 acres south Scales Street, $4.474 million
Shannon Noelle Clark to Guelich Enterprises, LLC, lots R.P. Richardson Estate, $19,000
Morrisette Paper Company Inc. to RW Smith Properties, LLC, lot Way Street, $75,000
Divorces granted
Brandi Nicole Jackson McIntyre from Starsky Lane McIntyre
Sherry Douglas from George Clark III
Kellie Jemina Barnes Crawford from Kelly Dupre Crawford
Jeanette G. Macklin-Evans from LeMar Evans
Annalise Andrea Helip Russell from Richard Earl Russell Jr.
Keshanna L. Mangan Ponder from Terrence Lamont Ponder
Tori Leigh Fewell from John Henry Fewell Jr.
Tomeka Shaneena Lesane from Kelvin I. Lesane
Corietha McPhail from William Allen Johnson Jr.
Timothy Lane Burleyson from Tammy Louise Burleyson
Crystal Ann Ward Collins from Blaney Maurice Collins
Monty Marcelle Johnson from Pamela Renee Johnson
Linda Mae Wilson from Otis Wilson
Tameka Marie Brown from Kayson Terrell Quinn