1 found dead after outbuilding catches fire in Eden, police say

EDEN — Police and fire officials are investigating after a body was found in an outbuilding after a fire was extinguished early Saturday.

Officers and firefighters responded about 6:50 a.m. Saturday to 889 Morgan Road for a fire in a building behind the residence, police said in a news release.

Once the fire was put out, a body was found, police said.

The Rockingham County Fire Investigation Task Force was called to help in determining what started the fire. Police said no further details will be released pending identification of the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Disher or Detective Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 (24-hour line) or 336-623-9240. Anonymous tips can be sent via Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.