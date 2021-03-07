101 this month, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a breeze

EDEN
The day before Paul Prewitt was scheduled to get his first COVID-19 vaccine, he received a call from a county nurse who thought the birth date listed with his registration was an error.
When the nurse learned that his birthday was indeed March 23, 1920, she literally let out a “holler” on the other end of the phone.
“People are so surprised when they learn Paul is almost 101, and then they just want to spend time with him and hear all about his life,” said Susie Prior, 79, his longtime companion.
Prewitt and Prior received their first COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 11 from Rockingham County Public Health, and they will receive the second dose March 12. Neither had any side effects from the first shot.
“As many shots as I’ve had in my life, I wasn’t worried,” Prewitt said of getting the first dose of the vaccine.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the couple has had to cancel several events, such as Prewitt’s 100th birthday party last March. They no longer go to church in person or eat inside at restaurants, but they have adjusted. A friend shops for their groceries and leaves them on the front porch each week. They watch four different church services each Sunday from the safety of their home.
“We take precautions but refuse to live in fear,” Prewitt said.
The couple takes a car ride almost every day, and sometimes they visit friends, joyfully chatting and praying with them through their masks from the comfort and safety of their car in the driveway. On a recent warm day, they ventured as far as Smith Mountain Lake.
And, they both still drive, though Prewitt does not usually drive at night. Before the pandemic, he drove to Walmart every day to walk. Now, he walks for 30 minutes each day in the basement of his home, and he loves to walk to the mailbox to get the mail.
Raised in Hoxie, Arkansas, Prewitt graduated from high school in 1939 and immediately went to work for the federal government as a typist.
His work came to a screeching halt on Jan. 6, 1942, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the death of his brother, Brady, who was serving on the U.S. Oklahoma when the attack occurred. Prewitt received his draft notice that January day, and his service to his country took on a new look—fighting in World War II.
Prewitt served overseas under U.S. Gen. George S. Patton, driving a truck delivering ammunition and food to the front lines. A part of three invasions and five campaigns, Prewitt served until September, 1945, when he returned home and continued his career with the federal government.
He married in 1948, and he and Betty had a son, Paul. Working his way up to become a deputy commissioner with the U.S. Department of Labor, Prewitt worked in several states across the U.S. before retiring in 1978. His retirement did not last long, though, and he went to work for a duck pin bowling alley, retiring as manager after 10 years. And, he became a pretty good bowler himself!
Two years after the death of his wife in 2004, he asked Prior, who attended his church, to dinner. The rest his history.
“He hasn’t been able to get rid of me,” she said. “We started ‘going together’ in 2008.”
The couple moved from Alexandria, Va. to Eden, in 2009 and purchased their current home.
“We love it here, and we found the perfect church and church family at First Baptist of Eden,” Prewitt said.
While the past year has been fairly quiet for Prewitt, he experienced a bit of excitement in 2019 and the fall of 2020 when he was honored with two prestigious awards.
He was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government, and he was honored by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.
“Now, I can brag about it,” Prewitt said with a sly chuckle. “Seriously, though, I really appreciate the honor and recognition.”
“As you can see, Paul has a great sense of humor,” Prior said. And, everywhere he goes, people fall in love with him. A recent trip to the Apple store to fix a device took over four hours because all the employees wanted to talk with Prewitt, and when he was in the hospital a few years ago, the hospital staff called Prior to tell her they were throwing him a surprise birthday party. His quick wit, storytelling ability and keen mind draws people to him.
He has also served as the keynote speaker for several veterans events.
“His memory is still as sharp as a tack, and he is a very good public speaker,” Prior said proudly.
While the pandemic has limited some of his usual activities, Prewitt does not know the word “bored.” He stays physically active and mentally sharp.
An avid reader, he has four sets of encyclopedias, which he has read front to back several times.
“I love to learn new things and especially love history,” he said.
He plays Solitaire on his tablet each day and also enjoys watching the news, as well as the TV shows Law and Order, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
“Jeopardy was no problem for him until they added the new songs categories,” Prior said.
In addition to their daily drives and calls with their pastor and church friends, Prewitt stays in touch with his son and grandsons via Facetime and phone calls.
Prewitt and Prior love to travel and hope to be able to visit some of their favorite spots in Missouri, Iowa and Pennsylvania again once the pandemic is over, as well as travel to Arkansas for a memorial service for Prewitt’s brother Grady. In the last few years, some of Grady’s bones were recovered from the U.S. Oklahoma and identified through DNA. A full military burial for Grady was planned for April 8, 2020 in Hardy, Arkansas, but the service has to be postponed due to COVID-19. They hope to reschedule the service soon. The couple also had to postpone Prewitt’s big 100th birthday celebration last March.
“I’m not sure what we are going to do yet, but we are definitely going to celebrate his 101st this year,” Prior said. (She is thinking about having friends drive by their home for a car parade.) The community is also invited to mail him birthday cards and well wishes.
A lover of Christmas, Prewitt plans to continue to add to his beloved collection of Santas, which still adorn his home, as well as his White House ornament collection.
“Those Santas bring him joy, so we have not been in a hurry to put them up yet,” Prior said.
Asked about his secret to longevity, Prewitt responded with a modest shrug.
“I’m really not sure,” he said. “I just don’t worry about things.”
Prior thinks his long life is partially due to his constant positivity.
“He’s been truly blessed,” she said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
