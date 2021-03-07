101 this month, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a breeze

The couple takes a car ride almost every day, and sometimes they visit friends, joyfully chatting and praying with them through their masks from the comfort and safety of their car in the driveway. On a recent warm day, they ventured as far as Smith Mountain Lake.

And, they both still drive, though Prewitt does not usually drive at night. Before the pandemic, he drove to Walmart every day to walk. Now, he walks for 30 minutes each day in the basement of his home, and he loves to walk to the mailbox to get the mail.

Raised in Hoxie, Arkansas, Prewitt graduated from high school in 1939 and immediately went to work for the federal government as a typist.

His work came to a screeching halt on Jan. 6, 1942, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the death of his brother, Brady, who was serving on the U.S. Oklahoma when the attack occurred. Prewitt received his draft notice that January day, and his service to his country took on a new look—fighting in World War II.

Prewitt served overseas under U.S. Gen. George S. Patton, driving a truck delivering ammunition and food to the front lines. A part of three invasions and five campaigns, Prewitt served until September, 1945, when he returned home and continued his career with the federal government.