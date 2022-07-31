20 complete Practical Nursing program at RCC

They received their caps and pins during a special evening ceremony on July 20, and on July 22 received their Practical Nursing diplomas at RCC’s graduation ceremony.

These graduates are now eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Their employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.