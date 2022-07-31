 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20 complete Practical Nursing program at RCC

RCC Practical Nursing Program graduates 2022

Rockingham Community College’s new Practical Nursing graduates.

 Special to RockinghamNow by Kylee Reiger, Rockingham Community College

WENTWORTH – Twenty students recently completed the Practical Nursing program at Rockingham Community College.

They received their caps and pins during a special evening ceremony on July 20, and on July 22 received their Practical Nursing diplomas at RCC’s graduation ceremony.

These graduates are now eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Their employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.

Graduates include:

Eden

Brittney Bowers, Briana Howard, Kimberly Ramos-Ordaz

Greensboro

Janine Rawlins, Kanecia Rorie, Ebony Whitworth

Mayodan

April Plantz

Reidsville

Iyanna Brown, Maurice Lawson

Ruffin

Shenelle Blackwell, Tameshia Stamps

Stokesdale

Autumn Jones, Ashley Marsh

Stoneville

Cecilia Armenta, Jamie Lopez, Kelly Roberts.

Summerfield

Cora Cannon, Courtney Cannon.

Thomasville

Crystal Alvis

Yanceyville

Judy Humphries

 

