20 complete Practical Nursing program at RCC

WENTWORTH – Twenty students recently completed the Practical Nursing program at Rockingham Community College.
They received their caps and pins during a special evening ceremony on July 20, and on July 22 received their Practical Nursing diplomas at RCC’s graduation ceremony.
These graduates are now eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Their employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation/long term care/home health facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices.
Graduates include:
Eden
Brittney Bowers, Briana Howard, Kimberly Ramos-Ordaz
Greensboro
Janine Rawlins, Kanecia Rorie, Ebony Whitworth
Mayodan
April Plantz
Reidsville
Iyanna Brown, Maurice Lawson
Ruffin
Shenelle Blackwell, Tameshia Stamps
Stokesdale
Autumn Jones, Ashley Marsh
Stoneville
Cecilia Armenta, Jamie Lopez, Kelly Roberts.
Summerfield
Cora Cannon, Courtney Cannon.
Thomasville
Crystal Alvis
Yanceyville
Judy Humphries