40 earn high school diplomas at RCC

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College held a graduation ceremony July 21, honoring 40 graduates of its High School Equivalency and Adult High School programs.

The ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Advanced Technologies Building, with RCC President Mark O. Kinlaw and vice presidents Bob Lowdermilk (Student Development) and Sheila Regan (Academic Affairs) awarding the diplomas.

One graduate, Samantha Jordan of Reidsville, earned her Adult High School diploma.

Graduates who earned a High School Equivalency diploma are:

EDEN

Ashley Brown, Angela Curry, Aidyn Davis, Gabrielle Divinie, Mecca Eaves, Brandon Fleming, Victoria Gravely, April Haizlip, Brandon Hildebrandt, Meghan Moore, Katie Morris, Anna Perez

MADISON

Daniel Phillips, Seth Vaden

MAYODAN

Mallory Ellington

REIDSVILLE

Jazmine Alexander, Mark Garland, Pansy Graves, Skye Herron, Anamarcela Molina-Gabuardi, Cindy Montes-Zamirio, Adam Myrick, and Benjamin Vaden

RUFFIN

Madison Adkins, Mandy Gibson

STONEVILLE

Avery Hall, Morgan Hall, Lydia Wells

SUMMERFIELD

Brian McCormick

The Programs

The Adult High School Diploma program is tuition-free and helps qualifying adults complete a high school diploma through individualized instruction. Students must pass required high school-level courses and are awarded credit for previously completed high school courses.

The High School Equivalency Diploma program provides an opportunity for students who did not finish high school to earn their diploma. As of 2021, students have the option of completing the program by mail.

Obtaining a high school diploma can help open new doors for employment or advancement, or allow students to continue their education at RCC. The three nationally recognized assessments used to obtain the diploma in North Carolina are GED, HiSET, and TASC. Students can take the GED or HiSET tests on RCC’s campus.

For more information on these programs, contact RCC’s College and Career Readiness office at 336-342-4261 ext. 2328 or colemank9855@rockinghamcc.edu. Information can also be found at www.rockinghamcc.edu/continuing-education/adult-high-school-ged/.