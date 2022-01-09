A family's labor of love was perfect holiday gift

Following the instructions on the package, Desiree prepared the masa, substituting the meat broth for half the required water, and kneaded the dough.

Tamale recipes call for lard and only lard can be used – not shortening like Crisco, but pure lard like my Grandma used to make her delicious homemade biscuits. Lard can be found in the Mexican section at most grocery stores.

The next decision was whether the final product should be more masa (crust) and less meat, vice versa, or half and half. Masa is a flour made from dried corn kernels cooked and soaked in a lime solution. It forms the outer coating for the tamales. Desiree mixed the ingredients with her hands, once more reminding me of my grandmother making biscuits the way she kneaded the dough until it was a sticky consistency.

“Everything goes together,” Jude said, before he poured some chili into the masa mixture to create a burnt orange color for the dough.

Now, came the hard work.

“Tamales are a labor of love,” Desiree said as she cleared an area to put together the tamales, quickly noting, “It is not difficult.”