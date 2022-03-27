A hometown girl's hometown career

MAYODAN

Becoming Town Manager of her own hometown in 2000 was the pinnacle of success for Melessa “Lessa” Hopper who dedicated 25 years of her life to the municipality, starting as town clerk in 1990.

“I worked and drew my livelihood ... from the Town of Mayodan,” she said. At her Feb 28 retirement reception, Hopper noted: “To be a good leader or manager, a person should have skin in the game.’’

When the riverside hamlet’s Jackson Street was nothing more than a tar and gravel road, a certain 10-year-old tomboy often played robust games of football with the neighborhood boys.

Hopper recently recalled a hot, sunny afternoon in 1970, when she slid down the bank and into the road, “ripping all the skin off my right side from shoulder to shin.” For weeks after, she picked tar and gravel out of her arm and leg with wounds taking months to heal.

Paying tribute to many of town leaders, Hopper said she had “the privilege of serving and working with many great council members, mayors and managers’’ who mentored her along the way.

They included: Jerry Carlton, Debby Cardwell, Michael Brandt, James “Bud” Cardwell, Jeff Bullins, Andrew “Buddy” Martin, Lewis Bottoms and Darrell Allred.

Mayodan is “truly my hometown,” said Hopper, whose parents, the late Bobby and Barbara Knight, bought their first and only home on Jackson Street in the early 1960s.

Hopper attended Elliott Duncan Elementary, Madison-Mayodan Junior High School and graduated in 1978 from Madison-Mayodan High School.

As a child, she was a member of the Brownies and Girl Scouts, learned to swim at Mayo Park, now Mayo River State Park, and played at the original YMCA, now the thriving M-M Recreation Center.

“I did all my studying at the Mayodan Library when it was nothing more than a three-room house, barely 400 square feet,’’ Hopper said of the old downtown library. She spent her evenings at the old Mayodan Ballpark on , now known as Jake Atkinson Ball Park), sledded down jailhouse hill with her buddies and walked the streets between friends’ houses, Hopper said.

Often Hopper left home after breakfast to play and was told by her parents, “Don’t come back until the streetlights come on.”

While working her first real job at Maxway, Hopper sold her future husband an ice cream cone. A year later, she married Eden native Ronnie Hopper and they moved to San Antonio Air Force Base in Texas.

After a short time in Texas, they were transferred to Warner Robbins AFB in Georgia where Lessa Hopper worked for Associates Financial Services. There, the couple welcomed their first child, Stephanie Newby, who now lives in Madison. Their grandchild Saniya, 15, is a home-schooled sophomore.

Although they lived at six different locations, the longest place was Grissom AFB in North Dakota. During those six years, their second daughter, Ashley Artz of Stokesdale, was born.

When Hopper could not accompany her husband to remote stints in Alaska and Korea, she returned to the Mayodan area.

In 1990, after Hopper’s husband retired from active military duty, the couple moved back to Mayodan and bought their first home. Ronnie Hopper completed his service time in the Air Force Reserve and now owns Rockingham Insulators in Sandy Ridge where they live.

Hopper returned to work for AFS in Greensboro for two years before taking her position as field operations bureau secretary at the Greensboro Police Department.

Five years later, Mayodan Clerk Myrice Moore retired, and Hopper replaced her under the leadership of Debby Cardwell, a former town manager. After 17 years, Hopper was promoted to town manager and retired this year with a total of nearly 32 years of state employment — all but 10 with Mayodan.

Throughout the years, Hopper continued her education with business administration courses, including study at Guilford Technical Community College. She also attended the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Earning double certification as a municipal clerk in 2001, Hopper was the first certified municipal clerk in Madison and Mayodan. Over a period of four years, she studied through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and earned her second certification through the N.C. Municipal Clerks Association. While employed in Madison, Hopper also worked as a typist for The Messenger.

Asked about the most rewarding part of her Mayodan career, Hopper said, “Working alongside my fellow co-workers, employees of the town, who are now my friends and family. No better staff exists. The employees work extremely hard, do amazing and sometimes ghastly jobs, for little pay.”

Although public employees are not always treated well by their constituents, Hopper said “they are intelligent, dedicated, hardworking people who show up and serve the town every day anyway. Recognition for a job well done is few and far between, but they shoulder on,” she said.

“I’ll miss them the most and I hope I made them half as proud as they’ve made me. They’ve been a great part of my life. In this position, you don’t make everyone happy and you don’t always win friends so good or not-so-good is a matter of opinion,” Hopper said. “But one fact that cannot be argued or debated—I had skin in the game.”

Now, she and her husband will spend more time riding their Harley around the country, traveling to see parts of America they haven’t visited before. And they will spend time at their vacation home at Philpott Lake, Hopper said.

“We really only have plans to travel around the United States in our toy hauler camper with the Harley motorcycle and our two boxer dogs.”