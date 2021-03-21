Ann Fish: COVID-19 vaccination clinics make things easy for those who need them

WENTWORTH
In and out in less than 30 minutes? I couldn’t believe it!
I just got my second COVID-19 vaccination on March 12 and was amazed with how efficient the process was that day. The Rockingham County clinic was very productive — from the sheriff’s department deputies who greet you upon arrival to the golf cart rides to and from your car.
The clinics now are conducted at the Rockingham Community College gymnasium and the process has improved tremendously since I got my first shot a month ago.
Most volunteers are employees of the county and Cone Health. Each person I encountered was courteous, friendly and seemed to enjoy helping others.
Rockingham County is fortunate to have such a pool of volunteers to serve their community.
County Public Health Director Trey Wright also is “very pleased with how well the clinics are going! We are extremely thankful for Rockingham Community College for allowing us to use their facilities.”
Wright estimated the process would take someone about 20 to 25 minutes, including the 15-minute observation time after the vaccination.
Since my car battery was dead that morning, I was in a panic about missing my appointment. Friends Patti and Mark Belton came to my rescue and took me to the clinic.
We arrived at RCC a little more than an hour before my 2 p.m. appointment. We followed the signs and arrows to the parking at Whitcomb Student Center. As we pulled in, a deputy asked if we were there for a vaccination. When I responded yes, he asked if I needed a golf cart. Just minutes before arriving, I had learned that 911 data base manager Jason Wood was among the golf cart drivers.
“I want Jason Wood to pick me up,” I told the deputy. He said, “Lady, you’ll have to take whoever you get.” I didn’t argue with him. Then Patti pointed out a sign that said “Stay In Your Car Until Five Minutes Before Your Appointment.”
The night before, Jason had told me he drove a golf cart about four hours the previous day and really enjoyed it. He returned for another four-hour shift. Over those two days, Wood said he transported quite a few veterans.
We were sitting there when Jason returned my call and told me he was back at his office at the 911 Center. He also said I didn’t have to wait until my appointment time. The next empty golf cart we saw, I jumped out of the car and flagged it down. Public Safety System Administrator Tammy Nichols greeted me and we watched for other potential passengers as we headed to the gym.
She pulled as close as possible to the entrance, where I was greeted by a young Civil Air Patrol cadet from Raleigh.
As I entered, I was checked in at the registration desk and then referred to the next stop where I handed over my completed questionnaire I had gotten off the county’s website (www.signupgenius.com/go/rc_covid19_scheduler). Someone also updated the COVID-19 Vaccine Record appointment card I received Feb. 11 after my first shot.
Next, I was escorted to one of the eight shot stations. This all happened so fast, I forgot to check my watch and time everything but within minutes after entering the building, I had my shot.
The hard part for me came next. I was escorted to one of the chairs spaced about 10 feet apart, and volunteer Raymond Perry Gunn who works for S and K Cleaning Services set the timer. About that time, I saw someone I knew and started to hop up to speak to them. Gunn told me I had to remain seated for 15 minutes to make sure I didn’t have any reaction; I couldn’t “socialize” with other people.
In a telephone interview two days later, Gunn said his boss asked him to volunteer at the clinics. Since then, he had worked seven days at the RCC clinic. His job is to set the timers after people get their shots, make sure they stay seated and then release them. Once they leave, he sanitizes the chairs.
“I like to help people out,” Gunn said. “That’s the first time I ever volunteered in a place like that. I like talking to people. I meet new people every day.”
He especially enjoys working at the vaccination clinics. He will be back on the job during the next cycle.
When my beeper went off, I headed to where golf carts were picking up those who had gotten their shots. At the back door a man with a CAP logo on his shirt said he was with the CAP cadets, noting they came from a different area each day.
Denise Sandoval Fellows was driving my golf cart, accompanied by Michele Trent, both from the county’s finance department. They worked nearly three hours transporting people between the parking lot and the gymnasium.
Trent said among the approximately 30 people they assisted was a 96-year-old man. Although he was in a wheelchair, he used a walker to get to the golf cart. Fellows and Trent helped him in and out of the cart.
“He just kept us thanking for volunteering and saying how nice it was,” Trent said, adding he must have expressed his appreciation “at least 50 times.”
“Everyone was very appreciative of our being able to take them over there and back. It meant a lot to them, you could tell,” Trent said, noting she and Fellows are scheduled to work every other Friday.
“I really enjoyed being able to help the community,” Fellows said.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks oversaw many of activities in the gymnasium. His main focus was seeing that everyone – volunteers and clients – had what they needed.
“I had to make sure everything was set up in the morning and to coordinate with the Cone Health staff for needs they might have,” he said.
He also coordinated traffic control and golf cart shuttles in the parking areas.
“Once the activities get started, I jump in anywhere they might need help other than drawing up the medication and giving the shot,” said Brooks, who began his shift at 7 a.m. and wrapped up about 4 p.m. that day.
Overall, Brooks said nearly two dozen county employees worked inside the gym, eight people drove the three golf carts in four-hour shifts, and several deputies handled the traffic along with four state probation and parole officers. Brooks said he had requested them along with up to four CAP cadets from the state. Two adults and two cadets worked that Friday.
Brooks said when the drive-thru clinics were held, he learned all the CAP cadets were home-schooled and came from Alamance and Forsyth counties and Virginia.
“If the weather was nice, our drive-thru worked really well and we could have done as many as 1,000 day if we had the dosages,” Brooks said. Now, with everything inside, the entire process is faster.
On Friday, March 12, county health workers administered 730 shots between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the Cone Health staff, 200, from 8 a.m. to noon. Since the vaccinations became available, the county public health staff has administered 7,680 first doses and 3,952 second doses for a total of 11,632 doses.
However, the total doses for the county actually total 24,754 since the state department of health administered additional doses (16,704 first doses and 8,050 second doses).
“Everybody was super nice, super patient and very thankful for the way the system was set up,” Wood said.
Wright also wants to encourage everyone who can get the vaccine to arrange to receive it: “The quicker we provide this to any and all citizens, the quicker we can enjoy large gatherings, concerts, football games, baseball games, dining out, etc.”