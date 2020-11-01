Ann Fish: Memories from 1957 plane crash in Ruffin remain vivid decades later

Although only 3 at the time, she remembers a “great big military helicopter landed in our pasture.”

The pilot took her inside it. “Sit down right there little lady,” he told her. “You want me to take you to ride?” “I was like, ‘No’,” Shelton recalled.

The toddler was fascinated by the crash and begged her father to take her to the site but he never did.

“They closed it all off for a pretty good while,” said C.E. Carter Jr., whose father was the Ruffin constable at the time. “They tried to dig down to find the engine or parts of the plane but it was buried down deep and they couldn’t dig it out.”

Eventually, I tracked down Lemma Jane Hooks, whose father owned Wonder Club Lake where she worked as a lifeguard. A teenager at the time, Hooks said the Air Force personnel “had access to the swimming pool when they were off duty. They had a ball.”

Hooks also located copies of articles that had appeared in the Danville paper. Reidsville reference librarian Rachel Fetzer located the initial article in The Reidsville Review.