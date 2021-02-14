Ann Fish: Talking turkey with Dylan Bearden, a top contender in wild turkey calling contests

REIDSVILLE — National Wild Turkey Calling Runner-Up Dylan Bearden won’t be participating in this year’s annual grand nationals because the event was postponed due to the pandemic.
However, Bearden will be a top contender in the state championship scheduled March 27 at Chatham County Wildlife Club in Bear Creek.
Growing up in a family of hunters, Bearden enjoys a special relationship with his father, David, and his grandfather, the late James Bearden. They taught the youngster about gun safety and how to hunt.
At the age of four, father and son were in the mountains of Virginia, hunting out of deer stands they made themselves. Bearden remembers hauling the lumber into the woods and building the stands in the trees.
When he was seven, Dylan Bearden said his grandfather told him if he killed a deer that year, he could have his double barrel 20-gauge shotgun. A week or so later, Dylan Bearden killed his first deer, a seven-point buck, in the woods near Reidsville. His grandfather arrived to help get the deer out of the woods and told his proud grandson the gun was his.
That mounted head now is displayed in Bearden’s living room, along with others. He also has some mounted turkeys and large fish on display. Bearden bagged his first turkey a year after he earned his shotgun.
In 1996, as president of the local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), David Bearden decided Reidsville Lake would be a good location for a JAKES turkey calling event for youth 17 and younger. He also entered his son, Dylan, in the contest.
“I had always played with a turkey caller at the house but I had never competed,” Dylan Bearden recalled. The day of the contest, his dad gave him “about a five-minute lesson.” Bearden went up against nearly a dozen other children but did not win.
However, seeing the winner with his prize package whetted Bearden’s appetite, and he started practicing constantly at home.
He went on to win and place in several different competitions across the state, winning his first state title at age 10. As an adult, Bearden has about a dozen state titles; came in second in 2019 at the national event in Nashville and fourth in 2018. He is sponsored by Hanks Game Calls, a local company that specializes in making turkey call devices.
“I do it because I like the challenge and I love to meet new people,” Bearden said. “There’s nothing like getting with your turkey calling buddies and talking turkey.”
A native of Reidsville, Bearden also is the son Beverly Williford Bearden. After graduating in 2010 from Reidsville High School, he went to work as a project manager for a roofing company.
Almost immediately Bearden began dreaming and planning for the day he would own his own roofing company. That came to fruition in 2019 when the company he was working for went out of business.
Bearden is now the owner of Carolina Strong Roofing, putting new roofs on homes throughout Rockingham and the surrounding Piedmont area.
Three years after graduating, Bearden married his high school sweetheart, Nikki Short. They have two daughters, Charli, 8, and Blake, almost 4. Nikki is a team manager at Alamance Regional Hospital.
It was only natural that Bearden’s daughters follow the family tradition of hunting and turkey calling. Charli began hunting when she was five and already has a deer and a couple of turkeys to her credit. She also won a couple of the turkey calling youth divisions in Virginia and North Carolina and was in the top three several times. Charli has her own guns - a .4l0 shotgun and .243 rifle - and loves trudging along with the men in her family when they head to the woods to hunt.
Blake already is “wanting to tag along so I’ll probably let her tag along this year,” Bearden said of his youngest daughter.
Nikki cares nothing about hunting although she sometimes goes along to make it a family outing, Bearden said.
They are members at Reidsville Christian Church.
Asked about any other hobbies or interests, Bearden didn’t hesitate.“We just work all the time,” he said, with a laugh. But, he serves on the pro staff for Mossy Oaks Camouflage Co. and Drake Water Fowl.
“I always see something new every day for work and (enjoy) meeting new people as well,” he said. “It always made it better when whoever I was talking to hunted.”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.