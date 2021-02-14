Ann Fish: Talking turkey with Dylan Bearden, a top contender in wild turkey calling contests

Almost immediately Bearden began dreaming and planning for the day he would own his own roofing company. That came to fruition in 2019 when the company he was working for went out of business.

Bearden is now the owner of Carolina Strong Roofing, putting new roofs on homes throughout Rockingham and the surrounding Piedmont area.

Three years after graduating, Bearden married his high school sweetheart, Nikki Short. They have two daughters, Charli, 8, and Blake, almost 4. Nikki is a team manager at Alamance Regional Hospital.

It was only natural that Bearden’s daughters follow the family tradition of hunting and turkey calling. Charli began hunting when she was five and already has a deer and a couple of turkeys to her credit. She also won a couple of the turkey calling youth divisions in Virginia and North Carolina and was in the top three several times. Charli has her own guns - a .4l0 shotgun and .243 rifle - and loves trudging along with the men in her family when they head to the woods to hunt.

Blake already is “wanting to tag along so I’ll probably let her tag along this year,” Bearden said of his youngest daughter.

Nikki cares nothing about hunting although she sometimes goes along to make it a family outing, Bearden said.