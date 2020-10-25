Ann Fish: This journalist remembers documenting mammogram testing in 1970s

But first, we went to the cooling room where we sat with our arms up on bars for 10-15 minutes.

Most women in the cooling process complained their arms and hands became numb or tired from holding the bars so long. Lazy me, I rested my forearms on the bars and was able to relax more easily.

After cooling, the technician asked me to stand in front of a camera that used heat sensitive film. The camera mapped hot and cold patterns to enable technicians to see the superficial veins of the breast. If the mammogram was symmetrical, it was considered normal. I was told I might be asked to return in three to six months for a repeat thermogram to establish my normal heat patterns. Three views of each breast – left, right and front – were taken.

I still don’t remember the balloons but when a woman accidentally hit one with her diamond ring, it exploded, causing all of those in the waiting room to jump. It didn’t help my nerves, either.

When I called John earlier this month to ask him about the trip, he said he and his wife were just talking about it a month ago. He said they were laughing about his taking pictures there. Curtains were all around us but he was allowed to come in and take posed pictures before they did the x-ray. They covered me except for the actual area of the breast they were x-raying.