Area churches help nourish children in need through backpack program

In addition to food and school supplies, the congregation provides money so all children can purchase books during the school’s annual Book Fair.

Another recent donation by St. John was 1,200 face masks for students and staff who needed or wanted them.

Teachers and staff are not forgotten either, Hout said, noting they receive snacks during the annual Teacher Appreciation Week and other times throughout the year.

“At the start of the school year, they welcome us back with snacks, now individually wrapping the items because of COVID,” said Nancy Mark, in her sixth year as principal. “They bring teacher supplies such as pens and tape. They do a lot for Douglass all year. At random times, they let us know that they support us. They always ask what we need and how they can help.

“We are just so pleased and appreciate all the support from St. John Methodist Church, the pastor and the members have shown us so much love,”

Hout is the liaison between the church and the neighboring school, helping the congregation to understand the needs of the school and community. He also would like to also help with tutoring once it becomes safer to do so during the pandemic.