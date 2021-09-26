Area churches help nourish children in need through backpack program

EDEN
The 363 students at Douglass Elementary School have special guardian angels providing food for the backpacks some students take home every Friday.
St. John United Methodist Church has been contributing food to fill the backpacks with nutritious foods for the past eight years, said Rev. Joe Hout, who began serving the church July 1. Each week, 33 children who otherwise might not have enough food to eat at home are given backpacks filled with an array of foods to get them through the weekend.
“It takes the whole village made up of different denominations to care for the Douglass students,” Hout said after making the Sept. 15 weekly delivery.
St. John receives financial support from Spray United Methodist, St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic, First Baptist in Eden, Sunny Home Baptist and Rising Star Missionary Baptist churches.
On this particular delivery day, school counselor Connie Thackston was delighted to also discover school supplies such as composition books, crayons, pencils and packs of paper among the bags of food.
“Oh, this is great,” she exclaimed as she looked at a box filled with packs of notebook paper.
“The supplies were an extra bonus. They are always there for us when we have a need,” Thackston said.“Getting things from the church means a lot to the children. It brings happiness to them in a time when there doesn’t seem to be a lot of happiness.”
In addition to food and school supplies, the congregation provides money so all children can purchase books during the school’s annual Book Fair.
Another recent donation by St. John was 1,200 face masks for students and staff who needed or wanted them.
Teachers and staff are not forgotten either, Hout said, noting they receive snacks during the annual Teacher Appreciation Week and other times throughout the year.
“At the start of the school year, they welcome us back with snacks, now individually wrapping the items because of COVID,” said Nancy Mark, in her sixth year as principal. “They bring teacher supplies such as pens and tape. They do a lot for Douglass all year. At random times, they let us know that they support us. They always ask what we need and how they can help.
“We are just so pleased and appreciate all the support from St. John Methodist Church, the pastor and the members have shown us so much love,”
Hout is the liaison between the church and the neighboring school, helping the congregation to understand the needs of the school and community. He also would like to also help with tutoring once it becomes safer to do so during the pandemic.
Earlier this summer, Hout received a call to come to Rockingham County to serve a dual pastorship at St. John and Salem United Methodist churches.