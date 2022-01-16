At nearly 100, Wilson marks 75 years selling cars, eats what he wants

MADISON — Raymond Wilson turned 98 on Dec. 7, and for many years he ate anything he wanted. He didn’t go the the gym, he didn’t run marathons. But he did play golf for many years.
“I ate eggs every morning for breakfast,” said Wilson, who has operated Raymond’s Used Cars for the past 75 years here.
That’s right, oatmeal lovers. Eggs — full of cholesterol — every morning for the entirety of his adult life.
Raymond’s legs don’t work as well as they used to, but he is fairly active, walks well, and usually goes to the auto sales in Greensboro every few weeks.
His vision — perfect. Never owned a pair of glasses, Wilson said from his brown corduroy armchair inside his dealership on Academy Street where he works every day.
The building is a converted filling station that sits at the entrance to town with a sun-drenched office where Wilson talks cars with patrons, reads his daily paper or peruses a handy menu to Bob’s Restaurant, one of his favorite local country diners.
The near-centenarian said he slacked off eating meat four years ago in favor of vegetables. “I don’t even eat chicken now.”
And, of course: “No drinking, no smoking, and running around, and wild women,’’ Wilson said.
So how has Wilson been so fortunate?
“Well, my mother and her sisters all lived to be over a 100,’’ he said. “My mother was a Hopper and the Hoppers have a history of long living. She lived to (nearly) 104.”
In fact, years ago when the town doctor, the late Weldon Joyce was giving Wilson a routine physical, he looked at the veins in his legs and said, “‘Damn, Raymond, what I’d give to have some of that Hopper blood.’ ”
Indeed, Raymond’s veins were large. Not as wide as a garden hose, but impressive, he joked.
Sure enough, the Hoppers are known around here for living long lives and for their large, strong families. And cousins believe Wilson is the family’s oldest living descendant in Rockingham County.
Uncle John Banner
Raymond called his uncle John Banner Hopper “a trick.”
“He had 11 children by his first wife,’’ he said. ”After she died, he remarried and had 11 more.’’ And Hopper was known to court women half his age, Wilson said.
He was a colorful character with great tales to tell, Wilson said.
Years ago, Hopper had a niece who couldn’t get married in North Carolina because of her young age. She ended up driving to Virginia with advice from Hopper who wrote the number 21 on a slip of paper and told her to put it in her shoe.
Hopper told her: “ ‘When they asked you how old you are you say, I’m standing on 21,’”Wilson said.
Starting the car business
Raymond began repairing and selling cars in 1947 after World War II. He missed military service because of a broken left leg. “They wouldn’t take me, but it was okay with me because I wanted to get married.” He wed Kathleen Shelton Wilson, who died in 2005.
Wilson got his North Carolina Automobile Dealer’s license in 1952 and has been selling cars for 75 years now, occupying nearly half a dozen Madison locations through the decades. He still drives himself to work.
Born in 1923 to Frank and Nettie Hopper Wilson, he’s lived to see a lot. Wilson’s birth was just one year after North Carolina actress Ava Gardner was born in Smithfield. And it was the same year the Yankees played their first home game in Yankee Stadium, beating the Boston Red Sox, 4-1, with Babe Ruth hitting three home runs into the right-field stands.
Simpler time
It was at time when very few cars were on the road. Folks walked to town or drove mule-drawn wagons in western Rockingham County — quite a contrast to the SUVs and snazzy hybrid automobiles Wilson sells today.
He has the benefit of having heard family lore about his grandfather who fought in the Civil War.
“Him and some of the southern soldiers ran up on some gold in Virginia and they hid it,’’ Wilson said. “After the war was over, they planned to split it, but some of them got to it before he could get his part. He stayed after them until they finally gave him his share,’’ Wilson said.
“When he came back home on a cold January night, he told his sisters to fire up the stove, and fix some ham and eggs, (saying) ‘I got something I want to show you.’ After he’d eaten, he laid all that money out on the table for all to see,’’ Wilson said.
After all these years of looking at the world, and with a new year ahead, Wilson holds hope that families can maintain good foundations.
“I’d like to see these young men not running around but staying home to look after their families.”
David M. Spear is the former publisher of The Messenger, Madison, N.C.’s longtime weekly newspaper. Spear is also a photographer and author of books, including “The Neugents; Close to Home” and “Visible Spirits.’’