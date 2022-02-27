Awards announced from among historical number of local students' patriotic essay entries

Their teacher, Jennifer Rakestraw, attended the ceremony with her students and accepted Belton’s award.

“I am so proud of my students. All three of the top winners were from my classes,” said Rakestraw, noting they have been a partner with the VFW in participating for the Patriot’s Pen contest for several years.

She said this year, students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades wrote essays for the contest. It counted as an assignment.

“That is the most participation we have had,” Rakestraw said.

Son of Terry and Matthew Lynn of Reidsville, Carter, 13, went on to place third at the VFW District 10 level.

“Honored and happy are the words,” Carter said about winning the award.

It was his first time entering an essay contest. He said he likes writing and plans on becoming an attorney.

At school, Carter is in the Beta Club, on the wrestling team and in the Rockingham County High School’s marching band. He explained eighth-graders can try out for the high school marching band.