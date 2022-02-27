Awards announced from among historical number of local students' patriotic essay entries

REIDSVILLE — Organizers of the annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests say they selected this year’s winners from among the largest number of entries in the history of the program.
The contests, sponsored by the VFW Post and Auxiliary 8297, had 74 submissions to the Patriot’s Pen segment with 16 students entering the Voice of Democracy contest. It was also the first time Community Baptist School participated in the program with one of its students taking top place in the Voice of Democracy contest.
Representing Community Baptist with her first place entry was Julianna Carroll, said Voice of Democracy Chairman Kenan Walker.
Two Rockingham County High School students captured the second and third place awards in the annual Voice of Democracy essay contest during a special presentation ceremony Feb. 12 at the post on Church Street Extension.
Freshman Kaylie Ratcliffe, daughter of Lori and Timothy Ratcliff, took second place. Senior Meredith Dishmon, daughter of Barbara and Jay Dishmon, was awarded third place.
Also recognized at the meeting were the top winners in the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest in which Carter Lynn was awarded first place. Placing second in the event was Savannah Belton, while Jaxon Wray came in third. All three are eighth grade students at Rockingham County Middle School. Belton is the daughter of Ashley Minter and Timmy Belton, and Wray’s parents are Jennifer and Steven Wray.
Their teacher, Jennifer Rakestraw, attended the ceremony with her students and accepted Belton’s award.
“I am so proud of my students. All three of the top winners were from my classes,” said Rakestraw, noting they have been a partner with the VFW in participating for the Patriot’s Pen contest for several years.
She said this year, students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades wrote essays for the contest. It counted as an assignment.
“That is the most participation we have had,” Rakestraw said.
Son of Terry and Matthew Lynn of Reidsville, Carter, 13, went on to place third at the VFW District 10 level.
“Honored and happy are the words,” Carter said about winning the award.
It was his first time entering an essay contest. He said he likes writing and plans on becoming an attorney.
At school, Carter is in the Beta Club, on the wrestling team and in the Rockingham County High School’s marching band. He explained eighth-graders can try out for the high school marching band.
When not at school, Carter likes to read and he loves music. In fact, he plays piano and tenor sax with the school’s jazz band. In his limited spare time, Carter enjoys playing chess, noting he learned to play chess at the Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Camp he attends every year.
At the state Beta Club convention in February, Carter was named “Eighth Grade Grand Champion in Science” and is scheduled to enter the national level in Nashville in June.
Carter especially loves science projects. Recently, he placed third in the regional N.C. Science Fair and is scheduled to compete March 26 in the state science fair. His award-winning project is “Eutrophication of Pond Water in Rockingham County.”
Asked how he chose that topic, Carter explained, “We were talking about that in science and I wanted to learn more about it.”
Carter has a younger brother, Auborn, 8, a student Monroeton Elementary School.
This year Post 8297 and its Auxiliary had 16 students participating in the Voice of Democracy Program, said Kenan Walker, noting the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program since 1947.
Each year students in grades 9-12 compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives with awards being made at the post, district, state and national levels. The local winner then advances to the district level with those winners entering the state competition.
The Patriot’s Pen competition for middle school students have national awards totaling $55,000, said Jane Walker, who chaired the Patriot’s Pen program.
It gives students an opportunity to write 300-400 word essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme.
Voice of Democracy participants write and record an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme, Walker said. This year’s theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here?”
Julianna Carroll, 16, is in 10th grade at Community Baptist and the daughter of Diane and Jason Carroll of Yanceyville. She said she “was pretty surprised” on being the winner.
Carroll said her essay “focused on the effects Covid 19 has had on our country along with racism and the struggles we deal with today regarding that.”
In addition, she also discussed the government’s part in the COVID-19 vaccination programs.
Although she has several years to make up her mind, she is considering becoming an ultrasound technician.
A member of Conquerors basketball team, she also plays volleyball, and in her spare time, enjoys singing.
Julianna is the youngest of three girls. Her older sister Alexandria, 20, is a student at Emmaeus Bible College in Dubuque, Iowa, while Olivia, 18, works for a printing company in Danville, Va.
Next year, Julianna said she hopes to enter the Voice of Democracy contest again, but now is concentrating on her entry in a nationwide poetry contest.
“Writing is something that comes pretty easy for me,” she said. Having been homeschooled until she entered Community Baptist in the fall, Julianna said her mother provided her with the proper skill set she needs for writing.
Her family are members of Caswell Bible Fellowship Church.
Jane Walker was excited to announce that the local post had the highest number of participants in this year’s Patriot’s Pen competition. Of the 74 entries, 63 came from Rockingham County Middle School with the other 11 from other middle schools throughout the county.