BMX Show by Chain Reaction Action Sports offers thrills for all ages to enjoy

Visitors to this year’s RiverFest will have the opportunity to see a live show featuring exciting BMX stunts, many of which have only been seen on television.
BMX Show by Chain Reaction Action Sports, based in Swansboro, will perform three times Saturday with a meet-and-greet session after each performance.
“Each performance showcases some of the top riders in the industry, most of whom live right here in North Carolina,” said Alex Johann, owner/operator of Chain Reaction Sports. “We also use one of the biggest quarter pipes in the industry that stands at 10 feet tall and 16 feet wide, giving plenty of room to perform the most difficult tricks in the air.”
Chain Reaction also added an “airbag” landing that adds a bit of excitement and safety, allowing the athletes to perform more daring maneuvers at a safer level.
The BMX show also includes a crowd-participation portion where some audience members get to be a part of the action. The BMX athletes and staff are available after the shows to sign autographs, take pictures and talk with the crowd.
“Our show is exciting entertainment for kids and adults alike,” Johann said.
Providing BMX stunt show entertainment for fairs, festivals and other events, Chain Reaction was founded in July of 2020 as a way for Johann and his wife, Sarah, to contribute to the growing sport of BMX. The couple has three young boys who are involved in BMX.
“We started it in the middle of the pandemic, knowing it would be a huge risk getting started when nothing was going on, but we felt it was a great time to rebrand everything and have it ready for all the events and festivals to come back full swing,” Johann said.
The sport "taught me to persevere through trials and to stay committed to the dreams I had as a youngster,” Johann said. "And performing at festivals around the country is a perfect way for us to encourage others to learn that they can set goals and achieve them.”
Johann said his passion for riding BMX bikes started when he was a small child in Indiana, continuously looking for ways to jump and race his bike.
When he was 14, his family moved to Winston-Salem, and he began racing BMX at Tanglewood Park. This led to him participating with various show teams across the country, including NFL halftime shows, college sports halftime shows and many fairs and festivals. Johann said he has traveled to India and Alaska for BMX stunt shows.
In addition to performing in BMX shows for 17 years professionally, Johann also managed Gold Medal Shows from 2016 to 2020 before starting Chain Reaction. He and his wife purchased their equipment from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX freestyle silver medalist Daniel Dhers.
Johann believes one of the reasons his company is successful is because of his staff’s relationship with athletes.
“We know how much hard work our athletes have invested into the sport,” he said. “Chain Reaction strives to promote and encourage our athletes so they can put themselves in the best position to achieve the goals they are after.”
Johann and his staff also work hard to keep the stress of hiring entertainment low for clients.
“At the end of the day, leaving a festival with great memories that everyone can reflect on is a success that we can all cherish,” he said. “The show itself is unique, as we perform stunts similar those seen in the X Games and most recently the Olympics — something most people do not frequently get to see live in person.”
This will be Chain Reaction’s first time performing at RiverFest, and Johann said he is excited to bring the show to the community.
“Chain Reaction’s goal for everyone who attends our show is to leave the festival knowing they have seen and met some truly talented athletes, athletes who want to encourage everyone that they can also achieve their goals,” he said.
For information, visit chainreactionactionsports.com.