BMX Show by Chain Reaction Action Sports offers thrills for all ages to enjoy

“We started it in the middle of the pandemic, knowing it would be a huge risk getting started when nothing was going on, but we felt it was a great time to rebrand everything and have it ready for all the events and festivals to come back full swing,” Johann said.

The sport "taught me to persevere through trials and to stay committed to the dreams I had as a youngster,” Johann said. "And performing at festivals around the country is a perfect way for us to encourage others to learn that they can set goals and achieve them.”

Johann said his passion for riding BMX bikes started when he was a small child in Indiana, continuously looking for ways to jump and race his bike.

When he was 14, his family moved to Winston-Salem, and he began racing BMX at Tanglewood Park. This led to him participating with various show teams across the country, including NFL halftime shows, college sports halftime shows and many fairs and festivals. Johann said he has traveled to India and Alaska for BMX stunt shows.

In addition to performing in BMX shows for 17 years professionally, Johann also managed Gold Medal Shows from 2016 to 2020 before starting Chain Reaction. He and his wife purchased their equipment from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX freestyle silver medalist Daniel Dhers.