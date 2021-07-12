Boyz II Men to perform with Greensboro Symphony at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform Sept. 18 with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert at the new downtown performing arts center at 300 N. Elm St. go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Prices were not included in Monday's announcement.

The performing arts center's grand opening has been delayed since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand opening date has not been announced.

The group known for its vocal harmony remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history.

It redefined popular R&B and continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

For the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.