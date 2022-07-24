Bryan Wilson, longtime Reidsville High football supporter, killed in head-on crash (copy)

REIDSVILLE — Area residents this week mourned the death of longtime Reidsville High School football booster Bryan Wilson.

Wilson, 59, of the Snow Camp community near Burlington, died July 14 as the result of a head-on collision in Alamance County along Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road near Graham at around 11:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol reported that Randall Tefft Jr. crossed the center line and collided with Wilson’s Lincoln Town Car, according to the Highway Patrol. Tefft was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, and the accident investigation continues.

The father of Reidsville High’s celebrated starting quarterback Tanner Wilson, the late Wilson was known for his generosity — fatherly acts, such as buying meals for all of the Rams on away game trips.

Rams fans will remember Tanner was the starting QB on Reidsville’s 16-0 2016 2A NCHSAA state championship team.

“Please keep all those involved in your prayers. Brian and his family were huge supporters of Reidsville Football. An absolute stand up human being that will be sadly missed,’’ an administrator of the Reidsville High School football Facebook page posted.

A fixture in the Snow Camp community who ran the popular Ye Olde Country Kitchen restaurant there, Wilson was heralded as a kind and popular man during a recent vigil there.

“Everybody knew him, and everybody loved him, and they loved to come to his restaurant. And even if they didn’t come to eat, they’d drop by just to visit with him because he’s that kind of guy,” Buddy Michaels, a longtime family friend told WGHP-Channel 8.

Funeral arrangements were not available late Tuesday.