Building new skills: Eden's Belton learns construction through RCC

After retiring from United Parcel Service 18 months ago, Patti Belton often became frustrated when she couldn’t repair something around her Eden home.

Then she saw a Facebook post about a Rockingham Community College course called “Intro to Construction” and thought that might be the answer to some of her problems.

Belton joined the first class to be offered in RCC’s new woodworking center at 333 S. Scales St. in Reidsville.

Although 20 people registered for it, only five showed up and one dropped out, the instructor lamented.

But the remaining two men and two women, ranging in age from early 20 to early 60s, learned a lot in the course that saw them construct outdoor furniture, Belton said.

As a class project, they built a picnic table for the RCC campus and a bench seat for the school’s ball field.

“That class has provided me with fundamentals to be able to accomplish some of my own home repairs and upgrades,” Belton said.

Asked about possibly entering the carpentry field, she replied, “You never know what the future holds. I might open my own cabinet shop some day,” Belton said with a chuckle and noted she likes having options in her life.

Tony Kulpa, owner of Twin Rivers HVAC in Eden is the instructor of the new program that began at RCC in April.

“We knew there was a need in the industry for these young workers to learn a trade, and the demand is there to fill high-paying jobs,” said Kulpa, who has lived in Rockingham County for 43 years.

His family moved here from Michigan when his father, Harry, took a job at Fieldcrest years ago. His mother, Cindy, was a nurse at Annie Penn Hospital. They have since both died.

Kulpa graduated from Morehead High School in 1991 and enrolled right away in RCC’s heating, air conditioning and ventilating course from which he graduated in 1996.

After working at several area companies, Kulpa opened his own business five years ago, and for the past six, he has been an adjunct instructor at the college. RCC has become a family tradition with daughter Haley now a student who plans to become a teacher.

“This course gives students the opportunity to learn safety and the use of basic hand and power tools, which leads into the basic carpentry class,” Kulpa said.

The students who completed the inaugural course will start the second in a series: “Carpentry Skills,” in August. It will last for 12 weeks with registration beginning in mid-summer, Kulpa said.

Upon completion of the second course, students will earn credentials from National Craft Assessment and Certification (NCASC) through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). Kulpa said graduates should have no trouble finding jobs because the construction field is hiring.

Information about the second course will soon be available through RCC, Kulpa said.

Belton, a native of Greensboro, moved to Rockingham County in the mid-1980s after she met and married Madison native Mark Belton in 1982. She was working part-time at Shoney’s Restaurant in Greensboro, and he was a customer. Eventually, the Beltons moved to Madison where they worked at Fuzzy’s Barbecue.

Belton already knew the value of training at RCC.

While a student at RCC in the mid 1990s, Belton was among a group recruited by UPS in Greensboro.

At that time, the UPS recruiter was Chris McHone, now Mark Belton’s supervisor at UPS where he works part-time.

The Beltons have two sons: Jon Belton, 37, a bio-technical lab manager in San Diego, and Michael, 32, a conductor for Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad in Minneapolis.

Patti, whose mother Ruth Blank lives in Reidsville, is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Mark is the son of Otis and Sue Ellen McGee Belton of Madison.

Learning about how to operate hand and power tools safely was one of Belton’s favorite things about her recent RCC class.

She definitely is looking forward to the next class.

She especially appreciated the hands-on work in the shop and the fact that all four students pitched in to help each other with suggestions and problem solving as they put together the picnic table.

After it was completed, the men built the bench while the women cut wood and hammered together a set of Adirondack chairs.

Proud of her first accomplishment, Belton realized: “I had to straighten up one leg that was too short. I had to straighten out some of the deck screws that were not in straight.” Then she decided to stain her chair.

When it was completed, Belton said, “I could finally bring it home and set it up” on her side porch where she enjoys many hours just admiring her handiwork.